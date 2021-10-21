Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
21.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Isofol to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Isofol Medical AB's shares (short name ISOFOL) commences today on the Nasdaq
Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the health care segment and is
the 154th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2021. 

Isofol Medical is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in
Gothenburg, Sweden. Its lead candidate, Modufolin, is a novel folate-based
therapy developed to increase the efficacy and reduce the side effects of
antimetabolites used in cancer treatment. Through a worldwide exclusive license
agreement, Isofol Medical holds the rights to commercialise Modufolin with
access to the patented production process and the production capabilities of
Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany. The company has been listed on First North
since 2017. 

"Listing on the Main Market will raise awareness among investors about Isofol's
drug development within oncology," said Ulf Jungnelius, CEO of Isofol. "The
listing will strengthen our profile and our brand on the market and enhance the
opportunities to receive access to Swedish and international capital markets.
Moreover, the listing is a seal of approval for our organization and operation.
It also creates the opportunity for increased visibility and transparency and
has possibility to result in increased liquidity for the share and may thereby
create additional value for our shareholders." 

"We are excited to see Isofol take the step from First North to Stockholm Main
Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have
been a strong contributor to growing health care sector and we look forward to
follow their journey as a main market listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Wulfing
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com
