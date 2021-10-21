Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Isofol to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, October 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Isofol Medical AB's shares (short name ISOFOL) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the health care segment and is the 154th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Isofol Medical is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. Its lead candidate, Modufolin, is a novel folate-based therapy developed to increase the efficacy and reduce the side effects of antimetabolites used in cancer treatment. Through a worldwide exclusive license agreement, Isofol Medical holds the rights to commercialise Modufolin with access to the patented production process and the production capabilities of Merck KGaA in Darmstadt, Germany. The company has been listed on First North since 2017. "Listing on the Main Market will raise awareness among investors about Isofol's drug development within oncology," said Ulf Jungnelius, CEO of Isofol. "The listing will strengthen our profile and our brand on the market and enhance the opportunities to receive access to Swedish and international capital markets. Moreover, the listing is a seal of approval for our organization and operation. It also creates the opportunity for increased visibility and transparency and has possibility to result in increased liquidity for the share and may thereby create additional value for our shareholders." "We are excited to see Isofol take the step from First North to Stockholm Main Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "They have been a strong contributor to growing health care sector and we look forward to follow their journey as a main market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com