Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
InnoCan-Chefwissenschaftler: FDA-Zulassung für Liposomen-Krebskiller!
21.10.2021
Nasdaq Tallinn: Nasdaq Welcomes Enefit Green to Baltic Main List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, October 21, 2021 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that the shares of Enefit Green (ticker: EGR1T), an Estonian
renewable energy company, were listed on the Main List of Nasdaq Baltic Stock
Exchanges as of today. The shares were officially listed on Nasdaq Tallinn
market. 

The listing of Enefit Green's shares on the stock exchange follows the initial
public offering of the company. Enefit Green offered its shares to Estonian,
Latvian and Lithuanian retail investors and professional investors in selected
countries. More than 60,000 investors subscribed for Enefit Green's shares and
the offer was oversubscribed more than 4 times. In total, Enefit Green raised
175 million euros from the offer. 55% of the offered shares were distributed to
retail investors and the remaining 45% to professional investors. Prior to the
IPO, the sole owner of Enefit Green was Eesti Energia. 

The Minister of Finance of the Republic of Estonia Keit Pentus-Rosimannus, the
Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Eesti Energia Väino Kaldoja, the Chairman
of the Supervisory Board of Enefit Green Hando Sutter, the Chairman of the
Management Board of Enefit Green Aavo Kärmas, and the CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn
Kaarel Ots symbolically rang the stock exchange opening bell in the morning of
the first trading day of Enefit Green shares. 

"More than 4% of the entire Estonian population participated in Enefit Green's
share offer. This marks an absolute record of the number of IPO participants in
the history of both the Estonian and Baltic stock exchanges," said Kaarel Ots,
CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. According to Ots, being a listed company makes Enefit
Green even more transparent and well-known. "I believe this journey will be
exciting for everybody involved," Ots added. 

"Investors have welcomed the admission of Enefit Green to the stock exchange
with great confidence - this was shown by the record share subscription, which
exceeded the most optimistic expectations. The company now has the best
possible mandate to implement its growth plan," emphasized Keit
Pentus-Rosimannus, Minister of Finance of Estonia and representative of the
owner of Eesti Energia AS. "Today, we are also celebrating the beginning of an
important journey for tens of thousands of new small investors to take part in
the success story of renewable energy production," added Pentus-Rosimannus. 

Looking to the future, Hando Sutter, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of
Enefit Green, noted that people need more and more green electricity.
"Customers' and investors' faith in us converts to strong wind in the sails of
the Enefit Green team and matters greatly to ensure we all have enough green
electricity in the future. The goals of Enefit Green are not only the goals of
Enefit Green and Eesti Energia, but the common goals of all the people towards
a cleaner future," said Sutter. 

According to Aavo Kärmas, Chairman of the Management Board of Enefit Green, the
company wanted to give everyone the opportunity to contribute to a greener
future and participate in the company's growth story through Enefit Green
becoming a public company. "The record interest of retail investors was a big
surprise for our team, but also a recognition to our current activities and to
our very clear growth plan. This illustrates investors' great trust in us,
which our team will work hard every day to maintain," commented Kärmas. 

Enefit Green is a renewable energy company that belongs to the group of Eesti
Energia and owns a total of 22 wind farms in four markets - Estonia, Latvia,
Lithuania, and Poland - as well as 38 solar power plants, 4 CHP plants, a
pellet plant and a hydroelectric power plant. The company produced a total of
1.35 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020. Read more:
https://enefitgreen.ee/en/avaleht 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements. 



Nasdaq Media Contact:     
+    Ott Raidla      
+    373 5552 4824    
+    ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
------------------------------



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
