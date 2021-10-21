DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 76.3 million tons (+0.05%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 60.6 million tons, down by 0.7 million tons (-1.1%). The largest decrease in this segment was for crude oil, by 3.7% (to 36.2 million tons), due to higher supplies to Russian refineries after the completion of repairs against the background of high demand for motor fuel. Transshipment of oil products surged by 0.9 million tons (+3.9%) and amounted to 23.6 million tons.

As noted by Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, the continuing difficult epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions have not prevented NCSP from increasing cargo turnover compared to the same period last year. This became possible due to increased oil product and dry cargo transshipment volumes and adjusted decline in the amount of liquid cargoes.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 4.6%, to 15.7 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 17 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Transshipment of chemical cargo climbed to 0.9 million tons (+61.7% / 0.3 million tons) amid the increasein shipments of hazardous and non-hazardous fertilizers under the direct option. - The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 6.7 million tons (+4.6% / 0.3 milliontons) was ensured by high export demand following the record prices in world markets. - Turnover of containers grew to 3.2 million tons (+9.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase intransshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t)

January - August Change 2021 2020 thsd t % Cargo turnover, total 76 274.655 76 239.256 35.399 0.05% Liquid cargo, total 60 566.67 61 222.268 -655.598 -1.07% Crude oil 36 232.15 37 629.784 -1 397.634 -3.71% Oil products 23 622.864 22 726.894 895.97 3.94% UAN 449.549 499.761 -50.212 -10.05% Oils 262.106 365.828 -103.721 -28.35% Bulk cargo, total 4 815.49 4 621.387 194.103 4.2% Iron ore raw materials 2 556.59 3 244.891 -688.301 -21.21% Other ore cargo 24.201 38.898 -14.697 -37.78% Chemical cargo 863.497 533.951 329.546 61.72% Coal 813.14 771.557 41.583 5.39% Sugar 558.061 32.089 525.972 1 639.11% General cargo, total 7 543.22 7 262.368 280.852 3.87% Ferrous metals and cast iron 6 682.298 6 388.185 294.112 4.6% Timber 83.419 110.971 -27.552 -24.83% Timber (thsd cubic m) 147.506 201.765 -54.259 -26.89% Nonferrous metals 594.827 658.601 -63.774 -9.68% Perishable cargo 182.677 104.611 78.066 74.62% Containers 3 153.438 2 876.336 277.102 9.63% Containers 3 153.438 2 876.336 277.102 9.63% Containers (thsd TEU) 340.735 305.212 35.523 11.64% Other 195.837 256.897 -61.06 -23.77%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

