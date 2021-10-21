Anzeige
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
WKN: A0M64S ISIN: US67011U2087 
Stuttgart
20.10.21
08:04 Uhr
6,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOROSSIYSK COMMERCIAL SEA PORT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
21.10.2021
Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

DJ Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year 21-Oct-2021 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press Release

Consolidated cargo turnover of NCSP Group for 8M 2021, year-over-year

NCSP Group's (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) cargo turnover totals 76.3 million tons (+0.05%).

Liquid cargo

Transshipment of liquid cargo amounted to 60.6 million tons, down by 0.7 million tons (-1.1%). The largest decrease in this segment was for crude oil, by 3.7% (to 36.2 million tons), due to higher supplies to Russian refineries after the completion of repairs against the background of high demand for motor fuel. Transshipment of oil products surged by 0.9 million tons (+3.9%) and amounted to 23.6 million tons.

As noted by Sergey Kireev, General Director of PJSC NCSP, the continuing difficult epidemiological situation and the associated restrictions have not prevented NCSP from increasing cargo turnover compared to the same period last year. This became possible due to increased oil product and dry cargo transshipment volumes and adjusted decline in the amount of liquid cargoes.

Dry cargo

Dry cargo transshipment increased by 4.6%, to 15.7 million tons. The drivers behind this growth were raw sugar, chemical cargo, ferrous metals and cast iron, as well as containers: - Raw sugar cargo turnover was up 17 times compared to last year and amounted to 0.6 million tons. This isthanks to the higher demand from CIS Asian countries for imported raw sugar for processing against the backdrop ofa decrease in exports of Russian white sugar. - Transshipment of chemical cargo climbed to 0.9 million tons (+61.7% / 0.3 million tons) amid the increasein shipments of hazardous and non-hazardous fertilizers under the direct option. - The growth in transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron to 6.7 million tons (+4.6% / 0.3 milliontons) was ensured by high export demand following the record prices in world markets. - Turnover of containers grew to 3.2 million tons (+9.6% / 0.3 million tons ) mainly due to an increase intransshipment volumes through the BSC LLC terminal.

NCSP Group's cargo turnover for 9M 2021/2020 (thsd t) 

January - August   Change 
 
               2021    2020    thsd t   % 
Cargo turnover, total     76 274.655 76 239.256 35.399   0.05% 
Liquid cargo, total      60 566.67 61 222.268 -655.598  -1.07% 
Crude oil           36 232.15 37 629.784 -1 397.634 -3.71% 
Oil products         23 622.864 22 726.894 895.97   3.94% 
UAN              449.549  499.761  -50.212  -10.05% 
Oils             262.106  365.828  -103.721  -28.35% 
Bulk cargo, total       4 815.49  4 621.387 194.103  4.2% 
Iron ore raw materials    2 556.59  3 244.891 -688.301  -21.21% 
Other ore cargo        24.201   38.898   -14.697  -37.78% 
Chemical cargo        863.497  533.951  329.546  61.72% 
Coal             813.14   771.557  41.583   5.39% 
Sugar             558.061  32.089   525.972  1 639.11% 
General cargo, total     7 543.22  7 262.368 280.852  3.87% 
Ferrous metals and cast iron 6 682.298 6 388.185 294.112  4.6% 
Timber            83.419   110.971  -27.552  -24.83% 
Timber (thsd cubic m)     147.506  201.765  -54.259  -26.89% 
Nonferrous metals       594.827  658.601  -63.774  -9.68% 
Perishable cargo       182.677  104.611  78.066   74.62% 
Containers          3 153.438 2 876.336 277.102  9.63% 
Containers          3 153.438 2 876.336 277.102  9.63% 
Containers (thsd TEU)     340.735  305.212  35.523   11.64% 
Other             195.837  256.897  -61.06   -23.77%

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft.

NCSP Group comprises PJSC NCSP, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, SC NCSP Fleet, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US67011U2087 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      NCSP 
LEI Code:    LEIA0010014976 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  124845 
EQS News ID:  1242400 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242400&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
