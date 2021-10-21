STOCKHOLM, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSB Gold Standard Pay KB: Josip Heit, as Chairman of the Board of GSB Group, is taking a look at the major ports of Ningbo-Zhoushan in China and Los Angeles in the USA these days, as each currently has about three per cent of global cargo capacity jammed and dozens of container ships waiting to be handled. In addition, cargo volumes in the Red Sea, the main trade route for maritime transport between China and Europe, are currently 14 per cent lower than in other years at this time.

Trust, confidence, high performance, efficient, safe and precise, please also sustainable and above all economical - the logistics industry is supposed to be all of these and yet the uncertainty among customers is greater than ever and transport costs are exploding.

The shortage of raw materials and primary products is slowing down the German economy.

The continuing traffic jams in front of the world's important container ports are also leading to a stagnation of global trade, which is currently causing a gigantic explosion in transport costs - especially between Asia and Europe - and even a tenfold increase in freight rates, affecting end consumers and entrepreneurs alike.

The GSB Group is currently also exposed to these problems with regard to technological components. Josip Heit, who recently became chairman of the board of directors, fears his own website https://www.josipheit.com. In this context, he says that the German economy will grow less significantly than expected in the current year 2021.

According to Josip Heit, the reactions to the logistics problems vary greatly. Some are increasing storage capacities in Europe, others are ordering preliminary products from several suppliers instead of from one source. Still others are shifting parts of production, either closer to the sales markets or back to Europe.

Josip Heit at the quay wall of Dortmund's inland port and sums up that trade wars, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic are events that will not disappear tomorrow and will ultimately trigger structural changes. Heit notes that "years ago, supply chains had to be cost-effective and efficient, but now reliability, quality and transparency count."

"In the end, as bitter as it sounds, this will mean that consumers will have to adjust to the fact that the cost of end products will rise, because ultimately the provision of goods will become increasingly complex. This is where blockchain technology can be of great benefit; this is something to consider in the future and something to prepare for in the long term," Josip Heit emphasises.

META KEYS:

Josip Heit, Josip Heit CEO, GSB Group, josipheit.com, Josip Heit website, reliability, quality, transparency, climate change, logistics, economy, Josip Heit Dortmund, GSB Gold Standard Pay KB, Josip Heit Dortmund, Gold Standard Pay KB , Gold Standard Pay KB, Heit website, logistics problems, leading indicator, freight capacity, Josip, Heit



Press Contact:

GSB Gold Standard Pay KB

Frau Svenson

Gustav III:s Boulevard 34, 4tr

169 73 Solna, be Stockholm

Schweden / Sweden / Suecia

Phone: +46 8-655-2626

Fax: +46 8-5051-6899

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1666144/Josip_Heit_Logistic.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1653918/GSB_Gold_Standard_Pay_KB_Sweden_Logo.jpg