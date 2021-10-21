Leading European blockchain interface company RIDDLE&CODE and the largest crypto infrastructure platform for node management and staking Blockdaemon, announced today a strategic, long-term partnership that will focus on delivering next-gen industrial tokenization services. RIDDLE&CODE will integrate Blockdaemon's premium full node services to scale and enhance the tokenization capabilities of its Token Management Platform.

Tokenization is potentially the largest use case of blockchain that unlocks illiquid assets, simplifies their transfer and enables companies to expand and diversify portfolios. With a value that could exceed $24 trillion by 2027, it offers a range of benefits, including the development of new business models such as fractional ownership, sale and purchase of assets without middlemen, greater operational efficiency and overcoming geographic restrictions.

RIDDLE&CODE, whose main focus are industrial tokenization and custody services, has built an extensive portfolio of blockchain-powered software and hardware products that operate in multiple markets, have a global reach and access to industry-leading partners and platforms, including Energy Web Foundation, Liquid Network, IPDB, the Sovrin Foundation and Ocean Protocol.

"Unlocking real-world assets opens the door for a new, token-based economy, but at the same time, requires support of a robust infrastructure. We are thrilled to join forces with Blockdaemon, our strategic partner and the world's leading blockchain infrastructure company," said Alexander Koppel, CEO at RIDDLE&CODE. "This collaboration will connect RIDDLE&CODE, our broad array of industrial partners and customers using custody services as well as networks supported by Blockdaemon into an interoperable ecosystem."

With support for more than 40 networks, Blockdaemon is the largest independent blockchain infrastructure platform that provides secure, scalable and easy-to-use solutions for staking and node infrastructure. The company continues to reinvent and upgrade its platform, with a recent increase of its management node count from 8,000 to 18,000.

"Blockdaemon is dedicated to improving the existing infrastructure and bridging the gap between traditional banking and decentralised finance. Partnership with a renowned company like RIDDLE&CODE that shares this vision will allow us to go beyond the current focus of the fintech industry and expand our services to new markets and clients such as energy or mobility," said Konstantin Richter, CEO and founder of Blockdaemon.

RIDDLE&CODE is Europe's leading company for blockchain interface solutions. The company develops hardware and software stacks that combine the security of smart cards with blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together with its tier-one clients and partners, which include Daimler, BMW, Wien Energie and leading Dutch crypto exchange LiteBit, RIDDLE&CODE brings new business models to the fintech, energy, mobility and materials industries. The company is recognised with various awards for its technology.

Blockdaemon is the leading independent blockchain node infrastructure to stake, scale, and deploy nodes with institutional-grade security and monitoring. Supporting 40+ cutting edge blockchain networks in the cloud and on bare metal servers globally, Blockdaemon is used by exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions and developers to connect commercial stakeholders to blockchains. We power the blockchain economy by simplifying the process of deploying nodes and creating scalable enterprise blockchain solutions via APIs, high availability clusters, auto-decentralization and auto-healing of nodes.

