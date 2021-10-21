Kensington, London--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Maslife is the world's first alternative banking and wellness app that helps users take control of their finances, while simultaneously helping them to improve their mental and physical health.

Utilising gamification, nudge theory and A.I. the app taps into users' behavioural patterns to recommend simple changes to people's daily routines which can result in positive long-term results. The app also provides a banking platform with tools to help people gain control over their finances by setting goals and budgeting. It then employs a unique rewards system to entrench positive behaviour.

The wellness element offers fitness trackers, yoga tutorials and meditation workshops all geared to keep the user moving and motivated, while rewards them for achieving their wellness goals. The user is given a progress report monthly so they can keep track of the improvements they are making and a view of the rewards they have earned.

In the wake of Covid 19 people need this kind of assistance more than ever. There have been hundreds of global studies conducted to ascertain the full impact of the pandemic, the statistics are alarming and tell a story that needs to be urgently addressed. Gen Z and millennials have been particularly affected.

According to the WHO depression may be the number 1 cause of disease by 2030

77% of employees say money worries impact them at work

In ONS surveys people under 30 consistently reported that due to the pandemic, their income had been reduced (15%). This was much more than those over 60 years (5%)

"The pandemic shock saw millions of individuals suffer both financially and with their well-being. This continues to be felt more than a year on, with similar amounts of people needing to borrow or use savings to make ends meet as seen last year. Worryingly, the self-employed, parents, young people and those living on the lowest household incomes remain more negatively affected"

In a 2021 Deloitte's Gen Z Millennial Survey, 28% of respondents cited healthcare/disease prevention as their biggest concern, up from 21% in 2020. The second biggest issue was unemployment with 27% expressing concern, up from 21% in 2021.

89% of larger UK businesses say they have been impacted by poor employee financial wellbeing during the pandemic.

Sources, Clothier.com, ONS.gov.uk

The pandemic has disrupted how we work, travel, shop, and spend. In times like these, people experience stress, anxiety, and powerlessness over the direction of their life. Maslife offers the best possible support by providing wellness solutions that enable them to grow into the best version of themselves.

The brainchild behind the Maslife app is Kash Amini, a British-Persian entrepreneur who was bitten by the technology bug at a very young age. He has an eclectic mix of life experiences that took him down the path he is on now. After working as a trader for several years he became mentally and physically exhausted. To improve his well-being, Amini changed his lifestyle and started meditating every day. This helped him gain clarity about what he wants to do in life. After understanding the life-changing impact of meditation and healthy living, Amini wanted to help others too, and so Maslife was conceived.

He is no stranger to the tech start up world, he has a number of blockchain projects under his belt and has been a successful entrepreneur for many years.

Kash says "This unique platform is helping people achieve a healthy lifestyle balance that works for both their financial and health goals. It is continuing to grow every day has received encouraging interest from investors all around the world.

Maslife is currently in a private Seedrs crowdfunding round, and it has been met with enthusiastic interest from investors.

To learn more about Maslife visit https://maslife.com

