DVS TECHNOLOGY's H121 results have recovered since last year, which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating leverage triggered an improvement in EBITDA margin of 440bp to 7.8%. The order intake was strong with 32% y-o-y growth in the first half and management expects further improvement in H221. The company has maintained its FY21 guidance for revenue growth of 11% but adjusted it for pre-tax profit from €5m to €3-5m, partly due to the expected impact of higher raw material prices and a shortage of components.

