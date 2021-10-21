Presidio Property Trust Announces Q3 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / (NASDAQ:SQFT)(NASDAQ:SQFTP) Presidio Property Trust, Inc. ("Presidio" or "Company"), an internally managed, diversified real estate investment trust ("REIT"), today announced it expects to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

Presidio is also scheduled to hold a webcast and conference call at 1:30 p.m., Pacific Time, on November 11, 2021 to discuss the Company's financial results. Additionally, Presidio plans to post a supplemental financial package to accompany the discussion of the results on its website at www.PresidioPT.com.

Webcast

To register, and be able to submit questions to the Company, use the webcast link under the "Presentations" section of the "Investor" area of the Company's website at www.PresidioPT.com

Telephone Conference Call

Toll Free: 888-506-0062

International: 973-528-0011

Participant Access Code: 651306

To join the conference call in listen-only mode, participants can dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and reference the Presidio Property Trust Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Conference Call Replay

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 43366

A replay of the webcast will be available later in the day on November 11, 2021 continuing through November 11, 2022 and will be accessible in the "Presentations" section of the "Investor" area of the Company's website.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in office, industrial, and retail properties, and model home properties which are triple net leased to homebuilders. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located primarily in Texas and Florida and its office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in North Dakota and in Southern California. While geographical clustering of real estate enables Presidio to reduce its operating costs through economies of scale by servicing a number of properties with less staff, it makes Presidio susceptible to changing market conditions in these discrete geographic areas, including those that have developed as a result of COVID-19. For more information on Presidio, please visit the Company's website at www.PresidioPT.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, including statements regarding management's intentions, beliefs, expectations, representations, plans or predictions of the future, and are typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and "could." Because such statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's documents filed with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Presidio Property Trust, Inc.

Lowell Hartkorn, Investor Relations

LHartkorn@presidiopt.com

Telephone: (760) 471-8536 x1244

SOURCE: Presidio Property Trust

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669015/Presidio-Property-Trust-Announces-Q3-2021-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call