Croma-Pharma (Croma) announced today the expansion of its successful mask portfolio. The carefully selected ingredients of each formulation, as well as the sheet material, are tailored to specific application areas and skin needs. The products have a pleasant texture and are suitable for all skin types.

The right mask for every need

The Croma mask portfolio offers two full face masks, as well as masks for specific areas of the face including the eyes, lips, and laugh lines.

Calming face mask with aloe vera, green tea and rosehip oil

The Croma calming face mask contains ingredients known for their antioxidant and soothing effects, as well as skin-regenerating properties. It replenishes the skin with vitamins and helps to protect against harmful environmental influences. Regular use may help to strengthen the skin barrier and provides optimal care for the skin. The material consists of 80 percent green tea fibers and 20 percent cupro so not only the serum per se works to achieve the desired effect, but also the mask material itself.

Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, green tea leaf extract, aloe vera juice

Recommended retail price: EUR 59,-

Rejuvenating face mask with hyaluronic acid

This hyaluronic acid mask has long been considered to be one of Croma Pharma Skincare's most popular products. The incorporated ingredients refresh dehydrated skin, alleviate visible dryness and help to improve the skin's elasticity. In addition to its pleasant cooling effect, the formulation may help to smooth small wrinkles and ensures a radiant complexion. Regular use can help to fight the signs of skin aging and maintain a youthful appearance.

Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, imperata cylindrica root extract, irish moss extract

Recommended retail price: EUR 59,-

Organic cellulose masks for special facial areas

Energizing eye mask with hyaluronic acid, kiwi and cucumber extract

Croma energizing eye mask provides an instant boost of hydration. The mask is packed with soothing ingredients which sustainably improve the skin barrier function and skin elasticity. The fermented extracts nourish the skin with valuable postbiotics. The eye mask contains powerful antioxidants including vitamin C and helps to moisturize and reduce signs of fatigue, while providing an extra energy kick for a fresh and energized appearance.

Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, kiwi fruit ferment, cucumber extract

Recommended retail price: EUR 55,-

Regenerating lip mask with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and berry ferment

The regenerating lip mask infused with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and berry ferment that deeply moisturize the delicate lip area while providing a cooling and regenerating effect. The ingredients soften and plump the lips.

Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, berry ferment

Recommended retail price: EUR 55,-

Firming laugh line mask with hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract

Croma firming mask for laugh lines is enriched with hyaluronic acid to intensely hydrate and soothe the skin of the nasolabial folds. The carefully selected ingredients include Palmitoyl hexapeptide, a biomimetic peptide that gives a firming effect and can smooth the appearance of wrinkles. Pomegranate ferment extract, a potent antioxidant, may increase skin collagen.

Key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, palmitoyl hexapeptide-12, pomegranate fermented extract

Recommended retail price: EUR 55,-

Croma expert tip the right application

Croma Expert Tip by Dr. Monika Sulovsky, Yuvell Committed to Beauty: "A moisturizing mask is a freshness boost for any skin type and can easily be applied in the morning or evening.

Step 1: A face mask is always applied to a cleansed face and is used before serums or creams.

Step 2: The mask should be left on for 15 minutes.

Step 3: Finally, remove the mask and gently massage the excess serum into the skin."

"Our Croma face masks have been very popular for a long time. This was also a welcome occasion for us to expand the portfolio in order to be able to offer our customers a comprehensive beauty treatment at home", explains Andreas Prinz, the Managing Director of Croma-Pharma.

Availability

The Croma masks are available via www.cromaskincareshop.com and selected partners.

About Croma

Founded in 1976, Croma-Pharma GmbH (Croma) is an Austrian family-owned company that specializes in the industrial production of hyaluronic acid syringes for the fields of medical aesthetics, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. Croma currently runs 12 international sales companies and distributes its products in more than 70 countries. Within its global sales network, Croma focuses its own branded products on minimally invasive aesthetic medicine. In addition to a broad range of HA fillers produced on site, Croma also markets PDO lifting threads, a Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) system and high-quality skincare technologies in its core strategic markets.

