SEKO Logistics, a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, today announced the acquisition of Paris-based Bansard International, a leading transportation and logistics operator with 50 offices across 17 countries. Bansard provides door-to-door logistics management services, including consultancy, freight forwarding, warehousing, freight consolidation, transportation management, quality control, and customs clearance services to more than 5,000 clients. Following the merger, Simon Pinto remains as President of Bansard International. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SEKO and Bansard offer complementary services in their respective geographic markets. SEKO's strong presence in the US and UK and cross-border ecommerce and omni-channel fulfillment solutions open up additional channels for Bansard's client base. Similarly, Bansard's incremental international network and massive Asia-Europe inbound air and ocean freight volumes create growth opportunities for SEKO's customers. Together, SEKO and Bansard will benefit from scaled sustainability programs for carbon calculations and offsets.

"Bansard International is a perfect fit with our own business model as a mid-sized, independent, and client-centric organization," said James Gagne, CEO of SEKO Logistics. "We are excited to work with Simon and his fantastic team to drive benefits for the customers and employees of both companies."

"This is the largest acquisition SEKO has completed to date and marks a significant milestone for the business," said Tim Dillon, Partner at Ridgemont. "The SEKO platform has experienced great growth and value creation by expanding its international network and service offering and strategically investing in the company's technology backbone. We have been able to keep up with the fast-paced and evolving demands of the supply chain and will continue to look for new M&A and organic growth opportunities."

About SEKO Logistics

SEKO Logistics provides a complete set of technology-enabled logistics solutions, including freight forwarding, transportation, customs brokerage, fulfillment and warehousing services. SEKO designs configurable, ready-to-go solutions for customers, and is supported by a hybrid model of global, corporately-owned gateways in markets like London, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, and Hong Kong, coupled with an expansive strategic partner network that is at the core of its commitment to be "small enough to care and big enough to scale" for its clients, offering e-commerce and omni-channel retail logistics, white glove delivery solutions, healthcare logistics and value-added freight forwarding services. SEKO has over 150 offices in more than 40 countries. www.sekologistics.com

About Ridgemont Equity Partners

Ridgemont Equity Partners is a Charlotte-based middle market buyout and growth equity investor. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $5.5 billion. The firm focuses on equity investments up to $250 million and utilizes a proven, industry-focused investment approach and repeatable value creation strategies. Ridgemont's most recent flagship fund, REP III, was formed in 2018 and has $1.65 billion of committed capital. www.ridgemontep.com

