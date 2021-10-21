Nasdaq Tallinn: Changing the trading code of AS Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-21 12:23 CEST -- The trading code of AS Tallinna Vesi shares will be changed due to the amendments made in their Articles of Assocation which resulted in the cancellation of B-shares. The shares of AS Tallinna Vesi (ISIN: EE3100026436) will be traded under the trading code TVE1T as of Friday, October 22, 2021. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.