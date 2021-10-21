Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0EQ97 ISIN: EE3100026436 Ticker-Symbol: A1T 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
11:29 Uhr
15,000 Euro
+0,800
+5,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA VESI AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,34014,96012:11
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2021 | 12:29
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Tallinn: Changing the trading code of AS Tallinna Vesi shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-10-21 12:23 CEST --


The trading code of AS Tallinna Vesi shares will be changed due to the
amendments made in their Articles of Assocation which resulted in the
cancellation of B-shares. 

The shares of AS Tallinna Vesi (ISIN: EE3100026436) will be traded under the
trading code TVE1T as of Friday, October 22, 2021. 






Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
TALLINNA VESI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.