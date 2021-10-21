Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named the winner of the Business Transformation Award, as announced at this year's Reuters Responsible Business Awards event. The award recognizes the company for having a business model in line with a clean, resilient and just future.

Trane Technologies has long been an industry leader in sustainability, and in 2020 spun-off its industrial businesses to focus on climate innovation. The company's 2030 Sustainability Commitments is a series of bold actions to create a sustainable future, including its Gigaton Challenge to reduce customers' carbon emissions by a billion metric tons, which is equivalent to two percent of annual global carbon emissions.

"Trane Technologies' sustainability-focused strategy is helping to combat climate change by transforming the way we heat and cool buildings and homes, as well as how we transport and store food, medicine, and vaccines," said Paul Camuti, Trane Technologies' chief technology and sustainability officer. "The recognition by Reuters as a recipient of the Business Transformation Award is an honor and helps to highlight how we're making a positive difference for people and the planet. Our sustainability commitments are more than words, they are at the core of what we do. Our teams around the globe are dedicated to our purpose to boldly challenge what's possible for a sustainable world."

Reuters selected Trane Technologies because they were impressed with how the company's innovative mindset impacts our whole value chain. Reuters said in a statement, "Trane Technologies has been able to disrupt their entire business model and decision making to provide solutions to today's climate challenges through its sustainability commitments like the Gigaton Challenge."

In addition to the Gigaton Challenge, Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments also include Leading by Example through carbon neutral operations, zero waste-to-landfill, net-positive water use, and 10 percent reduction in absolute energy use. The company is also creating Opportunity for All through workforce diversity reflective of its communities, gender parity in leadership roles, and pathways to green and STEM careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

