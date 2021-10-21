Italian Exhibition Group: Ecomondo and Key Energy 2021 focus on global environmental challenges

The green industry gathers in Rimini (Italy)

"Africa Green Growth", a networking platform between African institutions and EU green companies, will be inaugurated by IEG's CEO, Corrado Peraboni; an international perspective of energy cogeneration and sector development in 150 events from 26th to 29th October.

RIMINI, Italy, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From 26th to 29thOctober 2021, in Rimini (Italy), 220 operators from countries in Africa, the Mediterranean and sub-Saharan shores, the Balkan Peninsula, Eastern Europe, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, etc., together with associations, institutions, experts, researchers and representatives from the European Commission, will be taking part in the 24th Ecomondo and 14th Key Energy, two leading European trade shows, organized by IEG - Italian Exhibition Group, dedicated to international green economy and renewable energy business development with over 1,000 brands filling the Rimini Expo Centre almost to completion.

The digital extension of the two exhibitions is already available (active until 5th November) to assist operators from more distant markets.

The programme includes a packed series of international events organised by the Ecomondo and Key Energy Technical-Scientific Committees, led by professors Fabio Fava and Gianni Silvestrini.

One example is Africa Green Growth, available in English and French, which will be inaugurated on 27th October by IEG's CEO, Corrado Peraboni. The forum, organised by the RES4MED Foundation, Key Energy's Technical Scientific Committee, and IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency, will be attended by H.E. Pr. Benattou Ziane, the Algerian Minister of Energy Transition and Renewables, Charlotte Urukundo, Minister of the Environment in Rwanda, H.E. Youssef Balla, Ambassador of the Republic of Morocco in Italy, H.E. Jackline Yonga, Ambassador of Kenya in Italy, and Saïd Mouline, Managing Director of AMEE, the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency. The event will be opened by Roberto Vigotti, Secretary General of the RES4MED Foundation, and Stefan Gsänger, Secretary General of the World Wind Energy Association (WWEA).

An extraordinary networking opportunity between African institutions and EU green companies and a chance for investment and business.

At Key Energy, the international conference on "Cogeneration in the energy transition", organised by Cogen Europe and Italcogen, will be attended by Marco Pezzaglia, President of Cogen Europe, Hans Kortweg, Managing Director of Cogen Europe, Alexandra Tudoroiu-Lakavice, head of policy at Cogen Europe, Jesse Scharf, Vice President of ERGAR (European Renewable Gas Registry), and Carlo Pieroni, Regatrace Project - Consorzio Italiano Biogas.

