ITOCO Inc.: ITOCO Welcomes Maria Teresa Tattersfield Yarza to Its Board of Directors and Carbon Credit Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to welcome Maria Teresa Tattersfield Yarza to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Tattersfield will be presenting to and attending the meeting session COP 26, Glasgow, UK, from 25 Oct 2021 to 12 Nov 2021.

COP26 is the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. It is the largest Conference of its type in the world. The climate talks will be the largest international summit ever held in the UK, bringing together heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree on actions to tackle climate change.

Ms. Tattersfield holds a degree in International Relations with a Master's Degree in Environmental Policy and Management, Specialization in Sustainable Development (LEAD program from the Colegio de Me´xico) and Energy Efficiency and Environment at FLACSO.

She is currently responsible for coordinating the execution of agricultural carbon capture projects (with Nopal plantations) and forestry at EcoPlan PLC (Itoco's Mexican subsidiary) on the Board level. She is a specialist in the design and development of methodologies and protocols that have been implemented in the state of Oaxaca and Puebla with great success in the sale of offsets in the international market.

Previously, she oversaw the Program of Natural Solutions at Tecnolo´gico de Monterrey University and was an advisor to the Neutrali´zate Program of the organization Pronatura Me´xico, around voluntary forest carbon markets.

She has been part of the special team of advisers in sustainable development and climate change for the Foreign Ministry of the British Commonwealth Government, and was in charge of the relationship with the priority states on mitigation and adaptation issues, promoted the realization of the first Plans State of Climate Change, as well as political analysis and preparation of recommendations for decision making in the design of agreements and memoranda of understanding in the Mexico-United Kingdom relationship on issues such as low carbon economy.

In her work at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, she coordinated initiatives such as the restoration of the Lerma Chapala Basin. She has also coordinated cooperation projects for Mexico in the field of rural training with different international organizations and institutions such as the CEC, USAID, UNDP, etc., and has had the opportunity to participate in several publications of the same.

Ms. Tattersfield is an expert in project execution and evaluation, with extensive experience in the federal government, non-governmental organizations, international organizations, and academia.

Ms. Tattersfield is currently the Forest Carbon Manager of WRI Mexico, and is responsible to coordinate the execution of CO2munitario (forest carbon capture).

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Carbon Capture Program in Mexico has demonstrated Nopal Cactus farming innovations that leverages Nopal Cactus' superb adaptations to dry and arid landscape areas that including fixing carbon dioxide at night and closing the spores (stomata) during the day, thus earning producers carbon credits at an accelerated pace in under twelve months. Nopal Cactus can trap up to 30 tons of carbon dioxide per hectare per year.

It is also able to offer strong vegetative cover against erosion or desertification while being able to tolerate a wide range of temperatures and to thrive in water limited environments. It is characterized by a wide-spreading fibrous roots system allowing it to access surface water and its succulent stems and pads store large quantities of water per hectare. These can be obtained by factory processing and purified for domestic use as acknowledged by the United Nations Food Agriculture Organization. The impact on air pollution, soil remediation, and water provisioning would reach and improve many lives in the dry and arid areas we propose to set up the innovation.

ITOCO will be presenting its Nopal Carbon Capture program as an addition to the Great Green Wall project now being implemented in more than 20 countries across Africa. To date, more than eight billion dollars have been mobilized and pledged for its support internationally.

When complete, the Wall will be the largest living structure on the planet - an 8,000 km natural wonder of the world stretching across the entire width of the continent.

The ITOCO Nopal Cactus Program has already been proven with over 1,450 Hectares under management with the support of the Government of Mexico, which has endorsed the Paris Agreement adopted at the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties ("COP") to the United Nation Framework Convention on Climate Change ("UNDCC") and is taking action to mitigate its Green House Gas ("GHG') emissions in accordance with the Land Use Protocol of the United Nations (LULUCF), by 2030.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

