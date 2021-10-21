ePlay Digital Inc: ePlay Announces Klocked Mass Participation Events with Live SportsNet Streaming

Virtual race events target over 100,000 athletes that participated, or hoped to participate, in the 2021 London, Berlin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Boston marathons.
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC PINK:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced that the recently released Klocked Fitness App is opening registration for mass participation events on November 8, 2021. London, New York, Paris, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Berlin, and other courses designed around each city's landmarks will be available for sign up. Participants will receive physical and digital t-shirts, finisher's medals, and placement prizes for overall and division winners. Event distances include 5 and 10k, ½ and full marathon. In addition, Klocked Sportsnet will be the first 3D live stream of a marathon ever offered.
The last major in-person marathon of the 2021 season will take place on November 7, 2021. Klocked mass participation events will open the following day giving hundreds of thousands of participants new projects, opportunities, and goals. Each registered athlete will receive a special unboxing experience including an augmented reality race bib, t-shirt, and finisher's medal. It is estimated that 700,000 people failed to qualify, were rejected, and/or ran virtual versions of the London, Chicago, New York, Berlin, Tokyo, and Los Angeles marathons in 2021. Klocked is offering these and other athletes a unique and phenomenal digital experience from registration to race day.
"ePlay is thrilled to open up registration to exciting Klocked mass participation events featuring unique swag unboxing, phenomenal race day experiences, and live Sportsnet streaming next month," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital. "For the first time, and only with Klocked, participants and spectators will watch and hear the race, athletes will train with friends, share the on-course experience live, enjoy replays, create highlight reels, and social share augmented reality videos and images of replays and results."
All athletes also receive a spectator code to share with friends and family for live and on-demand viewing of the full race, highlights, and replays. Klocked Sportsnet will stream the Boston, London, New York, and other mass participation events live allowing spectators to view virtual races in 3D for the very first time. Spectators control cameras, angles, isolation shots, and other aspects of the live stream.
Registration fees range from $30-$180 for each mass participation event. Klocked races are designed to give athletes an audio and video experience that is almost as good as in-person events. In some ways, the Klocked race day experience is better including real-time coaching, 30-minute pre-race warm-up, audio race placement, real-time performance, and landmark announcements. And the whole event is available live and on-demand for all the action, replays, and highlights. Athletes just need headphones and their iPhone. The following is included for each participant:
- Race registration fees
- Physical participant T-shirt*
- Physical Event Finisher's Medal*
- Placement prizes by division, gender, and overall
- Augmented reality registration day unboxing experience
- Augmented Reality Race Bib
- Digital audio and 3D video race day experience
- Race day placement, landmark, and performance announcements
- Fully customized user avatar with styles and looks
- Premium brand sneakers and gear available for purchase
- Spectator code for private live streaming and video-on-demand
- Full race coverage with isolation cameras in Sportsnet Live Event
- 3D Replays with AI and user control cameras
- Event Highlight Reel
- Augmented Reality Broadcast Studio Stats Display
- Race results social sharing
- Sports science package with graphs, real-time performance analysis, and augmented reality stats package
*premium level only
ePlay's mobile games and virtual worlds include Howie Mandel's Howie's Games, Robert Horry's Big Shot Basketball, and ePlay's running app Klocked. The official release announcement of Fan Freak will follow.
About ePlay
ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.me, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.
ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.
ePlay Released Games
Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android
Outbreak ES - iOS
Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android
SwishAR ES - iOS
SwishAR - iOS / Android
Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android
Big Swish - iOS
Big Shot Swish ES - iOS
Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me
Sign up for early access to Fan Freak Sports App
