Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - VIVO Cannabis Inc. (TSX: VIVO) (OTCQX: VVCIF) ("VIVO" or the "Company"), a leading medical cannabis company and holder of licenses under the Cannabis Act through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Canna Farms Limited ("Canna Farms") and ABcann Medicinals Inc. ("ABcann Medicinals"), today announced that its EU-GMP licensed subsidiary ABcann Medicinals has successfully completed its first shipment of EU-GMP certified Canadian dried flower medical cannabis into Europe.

This follows ABcann Medicinals receiving EU-GMP certification in March 2021, and VIVO's wholly owned German subsidiary Beacon Medical Germany GmbH receiving an import licence from Germany's Brandenburg health authority, the Landesamt für Arbeitsschutz, Verbraucherschutz und Gesundheit ("LAVG"), as well as its first import permit from Germany's BfArM, the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (Bundesinstitut für Arzneimittel und Medizinprodukte) in July 2021.

"This is a monumental milestone for VIVO. We thank our team for their dedication over the last few years to get us to this point," commented Ray Laflamme, Canna Farms' Co-Founder and VIVO's Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to kick-off VIVO's commercial business in Germany, as our second international medical cannabis market after Australia. We are confident that our products will be just as successful with patients in Germany as they have proved to be with patients in Australia."

Beacon Medical Germany GmbH will be responsible for commercialization in Germany. "We look forward to introducing premium quality Beacon Medical products to physicians, pharmacists and patients in Europe," commented Andreas Sander, VIVO's President of European Operations.

Beacon Medical product will undergo full range quality testing for market release in a German GMP-certified specialized lab to ensure the highest product quality and patient safety.

VIVO remains committed to medical cannabis patients in Canada. As demand from international markets grows, consistent supply of Beacon Medical product for domestic patients will continue to be a priority. Canadian patients requiring support with registration or placing orders may contact VIVO's Customer Care Team at 1 (855) 882-0988 or care@vivocannabis.com.

About VIVO Cannabis

VIVO Cannabis is recognized for trusted, premium cannabis products and services. It holds production and sales licences from Health Canada and operates world-class indoor and seasonal airhouse cultivation facilities. VIVO has a collection of premium brands, each targeting different customer segments, including Canna Farms, Beacon Medical, Fireside, and Lumina. Harvest Medicine, VIVO's patient-centric, scalable network of medical cannabis clinics, has serviced over 150,000 patient visits. VIVO is pursuing several partnership and product development opportunities and is focusing its international efforts on Germany and Australia. For more information visit: www.vivocannabis.com.

