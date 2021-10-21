ALT 5 Sigma Inc.: Transcard Partners with ALT 5 Sigma to Offer Digital Assets to its Clients

Integration of trading and payments platform to expand access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency services

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain technologies for digital asset and trading platforms, announced today it has formed a strategic partnership with Transcard, a leading provider of payments and technology solutions, to offer its digital assets trading and payment services solution to Transcard's clients.

Through the partnership, Alt 5 Sigma's platform will provide a turnkey solution to financial institutions and businesses using Transcard's payment solutions including liquidity, banking, and payments via Alt 5 Pay, a complete cryptocurrency payment system. Transcard clients will be able to access a full range of digital assets and buy or sell Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and other digital coins.

Transcard's platform enables businesses of any size to make or receive payments of any type (including ACH, RTP and cross-border payments), using any payment rails (including real-time payment rails), and from any originating bank account. Transcard's solutions integrate directly with any legacy accounting system or ERP application for frictionless payments and reconciliation.

"We are excited to expand our product offering through Transcard's payment platform, which will significantly increase access to digital assets among financial institutions," said Richard Groome, Alt 5 Sigma's Executive Chairman.

The launch of this partnership represents the next phase in ALT 5 Sigma's mission to democratize access to cryptocurrencies for today's financial institutions. The platform is modernizing the way that businesses and consumers access digital assets and get paid by bringing together an omni-channel trading platform, digital workflows, Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) integration, and payment services," said Groome.

"We are very pleased to be partnering with ALT 5 Sigma to provide clients with a complete digital asset solution," said Transcard President Chris Fuller. "Few exchanges are able to do what ALT 5 Sigma can do, which is to offer a seamless way to integrate a cryptocurrency solution quickly, and in a way that is safe and secure. We're thrilled to partner with ALT 5 Sigma, which will enable us to fulfill increasing demand for digital assets and the growing cryptocurrency market."

ALT 5 Sigma and Transcard will create a revenue sharing agreement as part of the partnership.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks, which has securely transferred roughly $400 Billion USD in digital assets for more than 200 institutional accounts.

Learn more at alt5sigma.com or connect on LinkedIn or Twitter, www.alt5sigma.com.

About Transcard

Transcard makes frictionless payments a reality with comprehensive global payment solutions designed for banks, fintechs, and businesses of any size and in any industry. We deliver solutions for B2B payments, C2B payments, B2B2C payments, A2A automation, BaaS. Our solutions combine unmatched multi-rail capabilities, embedded workflows, best-in-class integration, effortless reconciliation, and bank-grade security. These are some of the reasons that 550 businesses and more than 200 banks trust us with their payments.

