HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of energy transition services including liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen fueling solutions, is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday November 10, 2021, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).
Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 888-506-0062; passcode 748301
International:
+1 973-528-0011; passcode 748301
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/42951
Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 42951
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 42951
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides clean energy solutions to our customers. Our solutions include small-scale liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and hydrogen to multiple end markets in North America. Stabilis' customers use LNG and hydrogen as alternatives to traditional fuel sources, such as distillate fuel oil and propane, to reduce harmful environmental emissions, lower fuel costs and as a solution when natural gas pipelines are not available. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.
Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6500
ir@stabilis-solutions.com
SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669003/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Call