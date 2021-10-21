Vertical Exploration Inc.: Vertical Exploration Pursuing Opportunities for Its St-Onge Wollastonite to Support Co2 Sequestration in Key Industries

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:VERT) ("Vertical"or "the Company") would like to provide an update regarding the Company's plans to pursue business opportunities for its St-Onge Wollastonite as an amendment that could support CO2 sequestration in key industries, including agriculture, oil and gas, and mining.

Recent studies by various universities and researchers in Canada and around the world, including a 2020 University of Guelph study (Haque, Santos and Chiang) titled "Optimizing Inorganic Carbon Sequestration and Crop Yield With Wollastonite Soil Amendment in a Microplot Study", have pointed to the CO2 sequestration benefits of wollastonite and shown that wollastonite can help to permanently store carbon dioxide deep in soils. (https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fpls.2020.01012/full)

Past studies such as the 1997 study titled "Absorption and Fixation of Carbon Dioxide by Rock Weathering" (Kojima et al.), have also notedthat wollastonite had much higher carbon dioxide absorption rates than even calcium carbonate and that "the CO2 absorption by rock weathering is one of the most promising measures for the CO2 problem." (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0196890496003111?via%3Dihub)

Vertical has recently received enquires from companies operating in the key agriculture, oil and gas and mining sectors, regarding the potential use and testing of its St-Onge Wollastonite to support their CO2 sequestration efforts. Based on these recent and past studies, Vertical believes that its St-Onge Wollastonite could be used as a natural soil amendment by agricultural producers and other key industries alike to help sequester carbon dioxide and contribute towards global climate change mitigation, without compromising the various companies' business models.

Vertical will be providing further updates in the coming months regarding the potential CO2 sequestration business opportunities for its premium St-Onge Wollastonite.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669049/Vertical-Exploration-Pursuing-Opportunities-for-Its-St-Onge-Wollastonite-to-Support-Co2-Sequestration-in-Key-Industries