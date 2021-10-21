Early Warning Press Release Regarding 79 Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Mr. Ryan Kalt reports that he has acquired direct ownership (the "Acquisition") of 80,000,000 common shares (the "Acquisition Shares") of 79 Resources Ltd. ("79 Resources" or the "Issuer")(CSE:SNR) on October 20, 2021, the Issuer having an office address of 1240-789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2. The Acquisition Shares represent 80.38% of the common shares of the Issuer now outstanding as of the date hereof.

The Acquisition Shares were acquired, on a direct basis, pursuant to the closing of 79 Resources previously announced transaction with Buck Gold Inc. ("Buck Gold") (see also 79 Resources news release, 79 Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Transaction with Buck Gold Inc., dated October 20, 2021).

The shares acquired through the Acquisition were issued from treasury by 79 Resources, having an issued value of $0.09 per common share, for common share consideration of $7,200,000.

Following the Acquisition, Mr. Kalt owns or controls a total of 80,000,000 common shares of 79 Resources, all of which are held on a direct basis, representing 80.38% of the issued and outstanding common shares of 79 Resources as at the date hereof.

The common shares described herein were acquired and are held by Mr. Kalt, on a direct basis, for investment purposes. Mr. Kalt may acquire additional securities of 79 Resources, on either a direct or indirect basis, either on the open-market or through private acquisitions or, on either a direct or indirect basis, sell securities of 79 Resources either on the open-market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. Other than the foregoing, Mr. Kalt does not have plans or any future intentions which relate to or would result in any of the other foregoing matters.

"Ryan Kalt"

The Form 62-103F1 - Required Disclosure under the Early Warning Requirements associated with this news release can be obtained from the profile of 79 Resources Ltd. on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report, please contact Mr. Kalt at 1.403.454.2984 or 200-1001 1st Street S.E., Calgary, Alberta T2G 5G3.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

