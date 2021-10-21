Blue Prism Expands AWS Relationship with Availability of 175+ AWS Global Accelerator Services enabled by KNIME to Power Intelligent Automation in the Cloud

Solution empowers enterprises to direct digital workers using customizable intelligence microservices underpinned by AWS

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism (AIM: PRSM), a global leader in intelligent automation, today announced a new integration with open source data analytics company and Premier partner, KNIME.

The integration features KNIME's embedded Amazon Web Services (AWS) SDK for Python (Boto3), giving AWS customers low-code/no-code access to more than 175 AWS Global Accelerator (GA) services through Blue Prism digital robots, expanding Blue Prism's growing solutions catalog on AWS. Customers across 22 industries on AWS are now able to build and deploy sophisticated intelligent automation solutions in record time with the same security and scaling they enjoy from traditional development.

Intelligent automation (robotic process automation fueled by artificial intelligence) is rapidly gaining popularity across industries today, yet enterprises often don't have the time or in-house developer resources to expand its use. For enterprises that lack overall integration expertise, data scientists, data platform engineers, Blue Prism and KNIME can step in to make up for this gap. This solutions-focused digital workforce gives enterprises the flexibility to develop, test, and deploy digital workers that can easily access the entire AWS GA stack using a no code solution through this collaboration. True end-to-end intelligent automation is now possible, starting from accessing and transforming the data used by AWS GA services to providing enhanced intelligence to Blue Prism digital workers.

"Blue Prism enablement of this new cloud scale digital workforce incorporating AWS GA stack services provides real-world value to our customers. In addition to having the greatest breadth of services, AWS also has the deepest functionality within those services," said Madhu Raman, worldwide head of intelligent automation, AWS."With this, customers are now able to launch intelligent services as endpoints powered by the broad and deep AWS GA stack using KNIME components. These components rely on AWS SDK for Python (Boto3) to create, configure, and manage AWS services. The Boto3 SDK provides an object-oriented API, as well as low-level access to AWS services. These intelligent services can then be incorporated in Blue Prism workflows. It is exciting to see what customers will do with this."

Blue Prism's intuitive drag-and-drop functionality makes it easy to immediately add any of these 175+ AWS GA services to any Blue Prism workflow, as well as create your own components and access AWS GA services within automation workflows. Following the integration with KNIME, enterprises will be able to:

Access a wider development community, with over 100,000 open source contributors from KNIME and over 60,000 Blue Prism Digital Exchange users. This will ensure a steady flow of innovative, community-created skills, assets, and connectors, all of which work with and enhance AWS GA services.

Connect to AWS GA services through native nodes or the embedded AWS SDK for Python (Boto3) and use the broad open-source ecosystem of data analytics capabilities and related connectors in addition to those available today on Blue Prism's Digital Exchange.

Access and transform data for use within AWS GA Services and automate this process to drive scale, efficiency and accuracy.

Bundle and share reusable components within KNIME to facilitate use by users of varied skill sets.

Govern, control and audit the decision process driving intelligence to the digital workers

Create an intelligence microservice incorporating AWS services with low code and customize the output from AWS GA services to exactly fit the needs of digital workers.

All components and services are available for immediate use within an automation workflow.

"With this launch, Blue Prism has unlocked the ability for customers to address their business processing needs using the entire AWS GA stack of services. No intelligent automation provider has created this synergy before," said Linda Dotts, chief partner strategy officer, Blue Prism. "This solution extends our AWS relationship, supports our mission to deliver flexible, scalable solutions on AWS and offers our customers more options for intelligent automation in the cloud, putting enterprises in control."

"With this collaboration, enterprises can harness the power of their data to create dynamic and customized services that provide intelligence to automated processes," said Paul Treichler, VP of Global Partnerships and Corporate Development at KNIME. "KNIME is excited to collaborate with AWS and Blue Prism to make this intelligent automation vision immediately actionable and accessible to organizations of all types."

KNIME connectors are available through Blue Prism Digital Exchange (DX), the technology catalog that extends Blue Prism intelligent automation. Antonio Medina, Finance Automation Manager at International Paper, describes the impact of DX: "We have been using DX for several years. We appreciate that Blue Prism has provided a centralized location to help iPaper enhance projects during the development process."

