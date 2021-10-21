Gatsby, Inc: Gatsby Sees Record Growth as Gatsby 4 Web Framework is Released

Creator of the Gatsby open source framework, Gatsby Inc., has seen business surge in 2021 behind a new leadership team, a solidified end-to-end cloud platform, and now its most impactful launch to date, Gatsby 4.



BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gatsby, Inc., creators of the GatsbyJS open source project, today announced the formal release of the Gatsby 4 web framework, reinforcing its position as a leading front-end framework for delivering the world's fastest websites.

Gatsby 4 is positioned at the intersection of two major trends in web development. First, the rapid growth of platforms based on the React open-source framework and the Jamstack model of web development. Second, the increasing adoption of headless CMS and eCommerce platforms. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com, the headless CMS software market alone is projected to reach more than US$ 1.62 billion by 2027.1

"Gatsby 4 is the most powerful version of Gatsby yet", said Kyle Matthews, co-founder of Gatsby. "We've made Gatsby 10x faster to build and deploy by opening up two new rendering modes, adding support for Parallel Query Processing, and making a host of other optimizations and improvements."

Gatsby 4 introduces a host of new features, including new page rendering modes, parallel query processing, and improved Gatsby Cloud preview.

New Page Rendering Modes: Deferred Site Generation (DSG) and Server Side Rendering (SSR)

With the release of Gatsby 4, Gatsby users can now choose the optimal page rendering strategy that works best for them. With the introduction of Deferred Static Generation (DSG), developers can now choose which pages to build immediately at build-time, affecting the length of development cycles, and which to defer to run-time - requiring only a single request before the content is cached and pushed to the edge. This new method of deferred rendering will open up Gatsby to a broader audience that may require more flexible approaches to page and site build times. It also unlocks the benefits of static-site generation for even the largest sites.

Gatsby 4 also supports Server-Side Rendering)

"We moved our site to Gatsby Cloud, knowing that the improvements made in Gatsby 4 would cut our build times by 40%," says Stijn Polfliet, Senior Director of Developer Enablement and Web at New Relic, Inc. "That gives our developers a better authoring experience while still giving site visitors an overall faster experience, something they expect today with a Gatsby site."

More Speed: Parallel Query Processing

Gatsby 4 also introduces support for Parallel Query Processing, allowing for a multithreaded approach to one of the most compute-intensive parts of the website build process. Internal teams have nicknamed this feature "ludicrous mode" due to the dramatic changes of build times they have seen in testing.)

Even More Speed: 10X Faster Deployment Infrastructure

Leveraging a strategic partnership with Fastly, Gatsby has enabled developers who host with Gatsby Cloud to ship their websites to the best-in-class CDN for static hosting. Gatsby has seen incredible growth in its Gatsby Cloud platform, with 120% YTD growth in paid Gatsby Cloud subscriptions. Gatsby Cloud is the fastest way to build, preview, deploy, and host Gatsby websites, and the significant increase in subscribers underscores how well Gatsby Cloud is being received by our customers.

Gatsby Cloud utilizes multithreading and parallelism to tap into lower level APIs to offload multiple processes to speed up your builds. Gatsby Cloud hosting is also the only cloud hosting platform that uses parallelism for image transformations. All of these features (and more) help Gatsby Cloud Hosting customers see 10-20X faster publishing times than our leading competitors.

"Businesses are choosing Gatsby because their customers and users are demanding modern, exceptionally fast website experiences," said Zack Urlocker, Gatsby CEO. "Professional developers need a flexible platform to create where they aren't bogged down by slow build times. We've been excited to see our customers getting 10X faster builds and deploys thanks to the upgrades we've made to our cloud platform this year."

Gatsby Adds Successful SaaS Veterans To Leadership Team

Accelerating their mission, the company has added three SaaS veterans with years of startup growth experience to the executive team:

CEO Zack Urlocker - Zack previously held C-level positions with open source giant MySQL, modern SaaS pioneer Zendesk, and more recently Duo Security, a cybersecurity leader acquired by Cisco. He has also been a board member and advisor to many high-growth SaaS companies, giving him a front-row seat to startups bringing disruptive technologies to the market.





CMO J.D. Peterson - J.D. brings a track record of success leading teams at SaaS heavyweights such as Marketo, Zendesk, Trello, and most recently Culture Amp.





VP of Sales John Skubel - John led the sales team at Duo Security and most recently led sales efforts at BugSnag, which was acquired in 2021 by SmartBear.



About Gatsby, Inc.

Gatsby, Inc. is the creator of GatsbyJS, the leading Jamstack front-end framework for the headless web. GatsbyJS enables organizations to build highly performant, secure websites that can integrate data from multiple content management systems and other end points using its unique content hub architecture. Gatsby offers Gatsby Cloud, a turnkey SaaS solution for building, previewing, deploying and managing Gatsby-based websites plus support and professional services to help organizations build modern websites. GatsbyJS is used in industries including financial services, retail, ecommerce, hospitality, SaaS and gaming by companies, including Venmo, Digital Ocean, Little Caesars, Braun, Raleigh, Quip, Figma, New Relic, Headspace, DraftKings and Nintendo. Gatsby, Inc. is funded by Index Ventures, CRV and Trinity Ventures. Visit www.gatsbyjs.com to learn more.

