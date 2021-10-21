Changes in the nomination committee for CTT Systems AB

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and the acquisition of shares by SEB Investment Management.

Patrik Jönsson, representing SEB Investment Management, is replacing Caroline Sjösten, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, in the Nomination Committee.

Consequently, the Nomination Committee will comprise the following members:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.

Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Investment Management

Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder

Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB