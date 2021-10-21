Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
21.10.2021 | 15:08
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes in the Nomination Committee for CTT Systems AB

NYKÖPING, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / CTT Systems AB (STO:CTT)

The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and the acquisition of shares by SEB Investment Management.

Patrik Jönsson, representing SEB Investment Management, is replacing Caroline Sjösten, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, in the Nomination Committee.

Consequently, the Nomination Committee will comprise the following members:

Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.
Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Investment Management
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder
Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB

For more information:

Tomas Torlöf, Chairman of the Board, CTT Systems AB
Tel. +46(0)70-5943819 / e-mail: tomas@trulscom.se

About CTT Systems

CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se

Attachments

Changes in the nomination committee for CTT Systems AB

SOURCE: CTT Systems AB



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669092/Changes-in-the-Nomination-Committee-for-CTT-Systems-AB

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.