Changes in the nomination committee for CTT Systems AB

The composition of the Nomination Committee for CTT, that was announced in a press release October 1 2021, hereby changes as a consequence of the share divestment by Swedbank Robur Fonder AB and the acquisition of shares by SEB Investment Management.
Patrik Jönsson, representing SEB Investment Management, is replacing Caroline Sjösten, representing Swedbank Robur Fonder AB, in the Nomination Committee.
Consequently, the Nomination Committee will comprise the following members:
Steven Buesing, appointed by Collins Aerospace Inc.
Patrik Jönsson, appointed by SEB Investment Management
Jonathan Schönbäck, appointed by ODIN fonder
Tomas Torlöf (Chairman of the Nomination Committee), appointed by Trulscom Förvaltning AB
About CTT Systems
CTT is the leading supplier of active humidity control systems in aircraft. We solve the aircraft humidity paradox - with far too dry cabin air - and too much moisture in the fuselage - causing dehydration for people onboard and excess weight in the aircraft inducing larger environmental footprint. CTT offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers available for retrofit and line-fit on commercial aircraft as well as private jets. For more information about CTT and how active humidity control products make air traveling a little more sustainable and far more pleasurable, please visit: www.ctt.se
