Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights for the quarter and six-months ended September 30, 2021 include:
- Pre-tax, pre-provision income climbed to a new record during the third quarter of 2021 at $4.6 million compared to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.
- YTD net income was up 107% at $8.47 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $4.09 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.
- Cost of funds decreased to 17 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 and 18 basis points year-to-date 2021; this is a 50%, or 18 basis point, improvement over the 0.36% cost of funds for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.
- The Company's efficiency ratio increased to 41.16% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 35.06% for the second quarter of 2021, which reflects additional staff hired to support continued growth.
- Traditional gross loans were at $355 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, a 49% increase compared to the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.
- Noninterest-bearing deposits rose 17%, or $55.5 million, quarter-over-quarter and $179.6 million, or 85%, year-over-year ending September 30, 2021 at $390.1 million.
- Asset quality remained constant with criticized assets at 3.47% of total assets and nonperforming assets at 1.22% of total assets as of September 30, 2021.
- Return on average assets increased by 25 basis points to 2.51% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.26% for the second quarter of 2021.
- Return on average equity increased by 4% to 24.69% quarter-over-quarter.
For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.71 per share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.1 million, or $0.51 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $8.5 million, or $1.97 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.98 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Scott Wilson, CEO, commented: "The results of this quarter demonstrate our trajectory of consistent growth, outperforming our peers, and increasing our stockholders' equity. We couldn't be more excited for the future of the bank."
Total assets were $551.9 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 36% compared to total assets of $404.7 million at September 30, 2020. Total deposits were $489.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 44% compared to total deposits of $339.7 million at September 30, 2020. Net loans were $415.9 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 28% from net loans of $324.6 million at September 30, 2020. After adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program Loans, net loans were $349.2 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 50% from $233.5 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $66.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, net, as compared to $91.0 million at September 30, 2020. The loans are considered short-term and are paid off by the Small Business Administration as the borrower(s) qualify for forgiveness. The outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program loans is expected to continue declining through the remainder of the year.
About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit https://www.solerabank.com/
This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
**FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW**
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
($000s)
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
|$
|2,714
|$
|2,525
|$
|2,418
|$
|4,384
|$
|2,339
Federal funds sold
|15,000
|2,700
|2,000
|6,200
|6,000
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
|1,267
|880
|828
|807
|824
Investment securities, available-for-sale
|82,588
|73,308
|74,074
|52,877
|42,225
Investment securities, held-to-maturity
|10,423
|10,421
|10,420
|10,418
|10,416
FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost
|1,626
|2,330
|2,766
|1,322
|1,256
Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross
|68,901
|97,172
|135,102
|73,705
|93,372
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans
|(2,165
|)
|(3,118
|)
|(3,781
|)
|(1,520
|)
|(2,328
|)
Net PPP loans
|66,736
|94,054
|131,321
|72,185
|91,044
Traditional loans, gross
|355,636
|328,633
|307,304
|271,184
|238,400
Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans
|(846
|)
|(688
|)
|(850
|)
|(782
|)
|(764
|)
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|(5,633
|)
|(5,500
|)
|(5,500
|)
|(4,900
|)
|(4,124
|)
Net traditional loans
|349,157
|322,445
|300,954
|265,502
|233,512
Premises and equipment, net
|12,939
|13,019
|13,093
|13,155
|8,287
Accrued interest receivable
|2,334
|2,080
|2,444
|1,886
|1,855
Bank-owned life insurance
|5,015
|4,989
|4,963
|4,937
|4,910
Other assets
|2,086
|3,241
|5,839
|2,119
|2,010
TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|551,885
|$
|531,992
|$
|551,120
|$
|435,792
|$
|404,678
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|390,138
|$
|334,620
|$
|272,288
|$
|235,172
|$
|210,496
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|12,809
|15,979
|15,487
|12,576
|8,961
Savings and money market deposits
|66,444
|89,223
|107,202
|83,399
|61,143
Time deposits
|19,678
|27,647
|50,207
|50,999
|59,089
Total deposits
|489,069
|467,469
|445,184
|382,146
|339,689
Accrued interest payable
|36
|41
|54
|50
|68
Short-term borrowings
|-
|4,735
|34,133
|-
|14,000
Long-term FHLB borrowings
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
|4,000
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|2,804
|1,589
|18,828
|1,566
|941
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|495,909
|477,834
|502,199
|387,762
|358,698
Common stock
|43
|43
|43
|43
|43
Additional paid-in capital
|38,748
|38,748
|38,668
|38,518
|38,518
Retained earnings
|17,185
|13,786
|10,722
|8,718
|6,870
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain
|-
|1,581
|(512
|)
|751
|549
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|55,976
|54,158
|48,921
|48,030
|45,980
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|551,885
|$
|531,992
|$
|551,120
|$
|435,792
|$
|404,678
SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
($000s, except per share data)
|9/30/2021
|6/30/2021
|3/31/2021
|12/31/2020
|9/30/2020
|9/30/2021
|9/30/2020
Interest and dividend income
Interest and fees on traditional loans
|$
|3,498
|$
|3,298
|$
|3,005
|$
|2,792
|$
|2,596
|$
|9,801
|$
|7,678
Interest and fees on PPP loans
|1,152
|1,259
|986
|1,027
|616
|3,397
|1,042
Investment securities
|614
|647
|533
|411
|388
|1,794
|1,091
Dividends on bank stocks
|17
|29
|26
|15
|15
|72
|47
Other
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|11
|105
Total interest income
|5,286
|5,236
|4,553
|4,248
|3,618
|15,075
|9,963
Interest expense
Deposits
|192
|200
|174
|187
|221
|566
|768
FHLB & Fed borrowings
|17
|33
|31
|18
|19
|81
|69
Total interest expense
|209
|233
|205
|205
|240
|647
|837
Net interest income
|5,077
|5,003
|4,348
|4,043
|3,378
|14,428
|9,126
Provision for loan and lease losses
|149
|5
|605
|782
|355
|759
|1,365
Net interest income after
provision for loan and lease losses
|4,928
|4,998
|3,743
|3,261
|3,023
|13,669
|7,761
Noninterest income
Customer service and other fees
|250
|353
|206
|135
|103
|809
|287
Other income
|118
|114
|114
|115
|118
|346
|333
Gain on sale of loan
|-
|-
|-
|84
|-
|-
|-
Gain on sale of securities
|1,392
|462
|48
|316
|866
|1,902
|1,160
Total noninterest income
|1,760
|929
|368
|650
|1,087
|3,057
|1,780
Noninterest expense
Employee compensation and benefits
|1,279
|1,085
|811
|891
|878
|3,175
|2,685
Occupancy
|175
|165
|155
|106
|109
|495
|314
Professional fees
|92
|65
|56
|34
|35
|213
|129
Other general and administrative
|695
|603
|484
|383
|407
|1,782
|1,236
Total noninterest expense
|2,241
|1,918
|1,506
|1,414
|1,429
|5,665
|4,364
Net Income Before Taxes
|$
|4,447
|$
|4,009
|$
|2,605
|$
|2,497
|$
|2,681
|$
|11,061
|$
|5,177
Income Tax Expense
|1,048
|945
|601
|649
|564
|2,594
|1,091
Net Income
|$
|3,399
|$
|3,064
|$
|2,004
|$
|1,848
|$
|2,117
|$
|8,467
|$
|4,086
Income Per Share
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.71
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.51
|$
|1.97
|$
|0.98
Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|13.02
|$
|12.60
|$
|11.40
|$
|11.23
|$
|10.75
|$
|13.02
|$
|10.75
WA Shares outstanding
|4,299,953
|4,298,634
|4,291,286
|4,276,953
|4,175,504
|4,296,378
|4,154,326
Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income
|$
|4,596
|$
|4,014
|$
|3,210
|$
|3,279
|$
|3,036
|$
|11,820
|$
|6,542
Net Interest Margin
|3.92
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.79
|%
|4.04
|%
|3.55
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.62
|%
Cost of Funds
|0.17
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.18
|%
|0.36
|%
Efficiency Ratio
|41.16
|%
|35.06
|%
|32.26
|%
|32.94
|%
|39.71
|%
|36.35
|%
|44.78
|%
Return on Average Assets
|2.51
|%
|2.26
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.76
|%
|2.12
|%
|2.18
|%
|1.58
|%
Return on Average Equity
|24.69
|%
|23.78
|%
|16.54
|%
|15.73
|%
|18.95
|%
|21.81
|%
|12.70
|%
Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR)
|10.3
|%
|9.6
|%
|10.1
|%
|11.3
|%
|11.4
|%
Asset Quality:
Non-performing loans to gross loans
|1.89
|%
|2.07
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.41
|%
Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.22
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.24
|%
Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans
|1.58
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.73
|%
Criticized loans/assets:
Special mention
|$
|7,734
|$
|7,018
|$
|6,665
|$
|7,730
|$
|13,300
Substandard: Accruing
|4,729
|4,772
|10,666
|10,709
|6,911
Substandard: Nonaccrual
|6,710
|6,796
|955
|970
|987
Doubtful
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Total criticized loans
|$
|19,173
|$
|18,586
|$
|18,286
|$
|19,409
|$
|21,198
Other real estate owned
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Investment securities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|576
Total criticized assets
|$
|19,173
|$
|18,586
|$
|18,286
|$
|19,409
|$
|21,774
Criticized assets to total assets
|3.47
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.32
|%
|4.45
|%
|5.38
|%
For More Information Contact:
Scott Wilson, Chief Executive Officer
319-541-8649
swilson@solerabank.com
SOURCE: Solera National Bancorp, Inc.
