Solera National Bancorp, Inc.: Solera National Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK) ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Highlights for the quarter and six-months ended September 30, 2021 include:

Pre-tax, pre-provision income climbed to a new record during the third quarter of 2021 at $4.6 million compared to $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2021.

YTD net income was up 107% at $8.47 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $4.09 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Cost of funds decreased to 17 basis points for the third quarter of 2021 and 18 basis points year-to-date 2021; this is a 50%, or 18 basis point, improvement over the 0.36% cost of funds for the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

The Company's efficiency ratio increased to 41.16% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to 35.06% for the second quarter of 2021, which reflects additional staff hired to support continued growth.

Traditional gross loans were at $355 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021, a 49% increase compared to the nine-months ended September 30, 2020.

Noninterest-bearing deposits rose 17%, or $55.5 million, quarter-over-quarter and $179.6 million, or 85%, year-over-year ending September 30, 2021 at $390.1 million.

Asset quality remained constant with criticized assets at 3.47% of total assets and nonperforming assets at 1.22% of total assets as of September 30, 2021.

Return on average assets increased by 25 basis points to 2.51% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 2.26% for the second quarter of 2021.

Return on average equity increased by 4% to 24.69% quarter-over-quarter.

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $3.4 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $3.1 million, or $0.71 per share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $2.1 million, or $0.51 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net income was $8.5 million, or $1.97 per share, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.98 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Scott Wilson, CEO, commented: "The results of this quarter demonstrate our trajectory of consistent growth, outperforming our peers, and increasing our stockholders' equity. We couldn't be more excited for the future of the bank."

Total assets were $551.9 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 36% compared to total assets of $404.7 million at September 30, 2020. Total deposits were $489.1 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 44% compared to total deposits of $339.7 million at September 30, 2020. Net loans were $415.9 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 28% from net loans of $324.6 million at September 30, 2020. After adjusting for Paycheck Protection Program Loans, net loans were $349.2 million at September 30, 2021, an increase of 50% from $233.5 million at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, the Bank had $66.7 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans, net, as compared to $91.0 million at September 30, 2020. The loans are considered short-term and are paid off by the Small Business Administration as the borrower(s) qualify for forgiveness. The outstanding balance of Paycheck Protection Program loans is expected to continue declining through the remainder of the year.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit https://www.solerabank.com/

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied.

SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

($000s) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 2,714 $ 2,525 $ 2,418 $ 4,384 $ 2,339 Federal funds sold 15,000 2,700 2,000 6,200 6,000 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,267 880 828 807 824 Investment securities, available-for-sale 82,588 73,308 74,074 52,877 42,225 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 10,423 10,421 10,420 10,418 10,416 FHLB and Federal Reserve Bank stocks, at cost 1,626 2,330 2,766 1,322 1,256 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross 68,901 97,172 135,102 73,705 93,372 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, PPP loans (2,165 ) (3,118 ) (3,781 ) (1,520 ) (2,328 ) Net PPP loans 66,736 94,054 131,321 72,185 91,044 Traditional loans, gross 355,636 328,633 307,304 271,184 238,400 Net deferred (fees)/expenses, traditional loans (846 ) (688 ) (850 ) (782 ) (764 ) Allowance for loan and lease losses (5,633 ) (5,500 ) (5,500 ) (4,900 ) (4,124 ) Net traditional loans 349,157 322,445 300,954 265,502 233,512 Premises and equipment, net 12,939 13,019 13,093 13,155 8,287 Accrued interest receivable 2,334 2,080 2,444 1,886 1,855 Bank-owned life insurance 5,015 4,989 4,963 4,937 4,910 Other assets 2,086 3,241 5,839 2,119 2,010 TOTAL ASSETS $ 551,885 $ 531,992 $ 551,120 $ 435,792 $ 404,678

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 390,138 $ 334,620 $ 272,288 $ 235,172 $ 210,496 Interest-bearing demand deposits 12,809 15,979 15,487 12,576 8,961 Savings and money market deposits 66,444 89,223 107,202 83,399 61,143 Time deposits 19,678 27,647 50,207 50,999 59,089 Total deposits 489,069 467,469 445,184 382,146 339,689

Accrued interest payable 36 41 54 50 68 Short-term borrowings - 4,735 34,133 - 14,000 Long-term FHLB borrowings 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 4,000 Accounts payable and other liabilities 2,804 1,589 18,828 1,566 941 TOTAL LIABILITIES 495,909 477,834 502,199 387,762 358,698

Common stock 43 43 43 43 43 Additional paid-in capital 38,748 38,748 38,668 38,518 38,518 Retained earnings 17,185 13,786 10,722 8,718 6,870 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) gain - 1,581 (512 ) 751 549 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 55,976 54,158 48,921 48,030 45,980 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 551,885 $ 531,992 $ 551,120 $ 435,792 $ 404,678



SOLERA NATIONAL BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($000s, except per share data) 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Interest and dividend income













Interest and fees on traditional loans $ 3,498 $ 3,298 $ 3,005 $ 2,792 $ 2,596 $ 9,801 $ 7,678 Interest and fees on PPP loans 1,152 1,259 986 1,027 616 3,397 1,042 Investment securities 614 647 533 411 388 1,794 1,091 Dividends on bank stocks 17 29 26 15 15 72 47 Other 5 3 3 3 3 11 105 Total interest income 5,286 5,236 4,553 4,248 3,618 15,075 9,963 Interest expense Deposits 192 200 174 187 221 566 768 FHLB & Fed borrowings 17 33 31 18 19 81 69 Total interest expense 209 233 205 205 240 647 837 Net interest income 5,077 5,003 4,348 4,043 3,378 14,428 9,126 Provision for loan and lease losses 149 5 605 782 355 759 1,365 Net interest income after

provision for loan and lease losses 4,928 4,998 3,743 3,261 3,023 13,669 7,761 Noninterest income Customer service and other fees 250 353 206 135 103 809 287 Other income 118 114 114 115 118 346 333 Gain on sale of loan - - - 84 - - - Gain on sale of securities 1,392 462 48 316 866 1,902 1,160 Total noninterest income 1,760 929 368 650 1,087 3,057 1,780 Noninterest expense Employee compensation and benefits 1,279 1,085 811 891 878 3,175 2,685 Occupancy 175 165 155 106 109 495 314 Professional fees 92 65 56 34 35 213 129 Other general and administrative 695 603 484 383 407 1,782 1,236 Total noninterest expense 2,241 1,918 1,506 1,414 1,429 5,665 4,364 Net Income Before Taxes $ 4,447 $ 4,009 $ 2,605 $ 2,497 $ 2,681 $ 11,061 $ 5,177 Income Tax Expense 1,048 945 601 649 564 2,594 1,091 Net Income $ 3,399 $ 3,064 $ 2,004 $ 1,848 $ 2,117 $ 8,467 $ 4,086

Income Per Share $ 0.79 $ 0.71 $ 0.47 $ 0.43 $ 0.51 $ 1.97 $ 0.98 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 13.02 $ 12.60 $ 11.40 $ 11.23 $ 10.75 $ 13.02 $ 10.75 WA Shares outstanding 4,299,953 4,298,634 4,291,286 4,276,953 4,175,504 4,296,378 4,154,326 Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income $ 4,596 $ 4,014 $ 3,210 $ 3,279 $ 3,036 $ 11,820 $ 6,542 Net Interest Margin 3.92 % 3.88 % 3.79 % 4.04 % 3.55 % 3.87 % 3.62 % Cost of Funds 0.17 % 0.19 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.27 % 0.18 % 0.36 % Efficiency Ratio 41.16 % 35.06 % 32.26 % 32.94 % 39.71 % 36.35 % 44.78 % Return on Average Assets 2.51 % 2.26 % 1.62 % 1.76 % 2.12 % 2.18 % 1.58 % Return on Average Equity 24.69 % 23.78 % 16.54 % 15.73 % 18.95 % 21.81 % 12.70 % Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) 10.3 % 9.6 % 10.1 % 11.3 % 11.4 %

Asset Quality: Non-performing loans to gross loans 1.89 % 2.07 % 0.31 % 0.36 % 0.41 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.22 % 1.28 % 0.17 % 0.22 % 0.24 % Allowance for loan losses to gross traditional loans 1.58 % 1.67 % 1.79 % 1.81 % 1.73 %

Criticized loans/assets: Special mention $ 7,734 $ 7,018 $ 6,665 $ 7,730 $ 13,300 Substandard: Accruing 4,729 4,772 10,666 10,709 6,911 Substandard: Nonaccrual 6,710 6,796 955 970 987 Doubtful - - - - - Total criticized loans $ 19,173 $ 18,586 $ 18,286 $ 19,409 $ 21,198 Other real estate owned - - - - - Investment securities - - - - 576 Total criticized assets $ 19,173 $ 18,586 $ 18,286 $ 19,409 $ 21,774 Criticized assets to total assets 3.47 % 3.49 % 3.32 % 4.45 % 5.38 %



For More Information Contact:

Scott Wilson, Chief Executive Officer

319-541-8649

swilson@solerabank.com

