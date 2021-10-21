Anzeige
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
Sidus Space, Inc.: Sidus Space Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sidus Space, Inc. announced today that it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

For Further Information:

James Carbonara
Hayden IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Sidus Space, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668699/Sidus-Space-Announces-Confidential-Submission-of-Draft-Registration-Statement-for-Proposed-Initial-Public-Offering

