Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Expands "I AM Organic" Listing with NS Stations, Part of Dutch Railways

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has expanded the listing of its I AM Organic products with NS Stations, adding branded organic bananas in both the Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer, retail formats of NS Stations. These listings are in addition to the previously announced listing of a variety of ready-to-eat organic fresh cut fruits at Julia's, a food service concept also operated by NS Stations, and add 130 additional points of sale.

NS Stations is the organization responsible for managing, operating, and developing more than 400 train stations in the Netherlands. Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer are two of several food and non-food retails concepts operated by NS Stations and partners, which serve hundreds of thousands of Dutch commuters daily.

Kiosk serves as a reliable and accessible point of sale for travelers to quickly access convenient product offerings on the way to and from the train. With more than 105 points of sale at 64 train stations, Kiosk realizes about 10 million consumer transactions per year. Where the NS Kiosk retail format is focused on convenience and fast service, the StationsHuiskamer format serves as a resting point in a traveler's journey. With 22 points of sale, StationsHuiskamer realizes more than 1 million consumer transactions per year.

Organto has commenced selling single-serve bananas to Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer under its I AM Organic brand. The bananas are being sourced from Organto's supply chains and will be available on a year-round basis. Together with its valued grower and supply chain partners, Organto controls and monitors each step in the supply chain, offering 100% transparency to consumers via the Company's unique, proprietary digital product passport.

"We are excited to have listed our organic fresh bananas in the Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer formats within NS Stations. We are extremely pleased with our partnership with NS Stations, as we continue our efforts to make organic fruits and vegetables available for everyone. We strive for the best possible taste and experience, combined with a carbon-neutral footprint. As we like to say, 'together we can eat the world better'." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto Foods Inc., and CEO of Organto Europe B.V. "This listing leverages the ambitions of both Organto and NS Stations in servicing today's consumers who are demanding high-quality, convenient products with a transparent and engaging story. We believe our products have a great story to tell. As we believe in less packaging, more communication, our I AM Organic bananas are marketed with just a sticker with our brand logo and a unique QR code. This QR code leads consumers into a 100% transparent digital experience, providing product details such as product origin, mode of transport, carbon footprint, social impact, nutritional profile, and recipe inspiration. We are targeting to add "wow" to organic foods and get everyone to 'Eat the World Better' through our I AM Organic brand."

"At NS, we want to provide travelers a healthy and sustainable product assortment at railway stations. We want to provide an all-day relevant and reliable assortment, while at the same time be surprising and innovative. As bananas are the biggest product within the fruit category and convenient to consume on-the-go, adding I AM Organic bananas to our assortment was a logical choice." says Marjolijn Somers-Stucki, Category Manager Retail, NS Stations. "Especially when waiting for a train or travelling by train, consumers will have the time to enjoy the storytelling of the digital experience. At NS, we will be focusing even more on sustainability. We strive to reduce packaging materials and eliminate food waste, which is perfectly in line with I Am Organic's brand promise of less packaging, more communication. As NS and I AM Organic share the same target group, quality standards, and sustainability ambitions for people and planet, we believe this is a match."

Organto's long-term growth strategy is to build an ethics driven "one-stop shop" in fresh organic fruits and vegetables, fueled by a combination of strong internal growth and acquisitions. This long-term growth strategy is anchored by three core operational strategies: build supply, build brands, and build infrastructure. The listing of I AM Organic branded products at NS Kiosk and StationsHuiskamer expedites Organto's efforts in strategically building out its brands across its product portfolio.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

