Tada Cognitive Solutions: Bradley University Selects Tada Cognitive as 2021 Entrepreneur and Convergence Business Award Winner

PEORIA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tada Cognitive (Tada), the revolutionary platform with groundbreaking Digital Duplicate technology that enables collaboration, orchestration and visibility across the entire supply chain ecosystem, today announced that it was selected by Bradley University as the 2021 Entrepreneur and Convergence Business Award winner. Tada's revolutionary platform, Data Fabric and persona-based command centers connect data silos to increase revenue and drive efficiency.

The Bradley University Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Convergence Conference was hosted by the Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation and featured local and nationally known speakers. Companies nominated for the 2021 award ranged from early startups to seasoned businesses from agricultural technology, medical and technology industries. Both the business and individual award winners were selected by the entrepreneurship and convergence ecosystem committee.

"The Entrepreneur and Convergence Business Award is given to a regional company that is doing exceptional work while providing a positive global impact. This year's company nominations were highly impressive, and we are thrilled to honor Tada with the second annual business award for their collaboration with our students and their dedication to delivering real-time visibility and collaboration across the entire enterprise ecosystem," stated William C. McDowell, Ph.D., Professor and Turner Chair of Entrepreneurship, Turner School of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Bradley University.

"We have a strong connection with Bradley University from engaging with undergraduate students to hiring graduates that bring a fresh perspective to enhance our software solution," stated Seshadri Guha, CEO for Tada Cognitive Solutions. "We are honored to be recognized as a leader in entrepreneurial and convergence activities and look forward to building upon our relationship with the Bradley University students and staff."

About Bradley University

Bradley University is a top-ranked private university in Peoria, Illinois, that offers nearly 6,000 undergraduate and graduate students opportunities and resources of a larger university and the personal attention and exceptional learning experience of a smaller university. Bradley offers more than 185 undergraduate and graduate academic programs in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology. These high-quality programs incorporate global and experiential learning opportunities, preparing graduates to succeed in a complex world.

About Tada Cognitive Solutions

Tada, recently nominated as a Cool Vendor for its Data Fabric technology by Gartner, is a leader in the Supply Chain Solutions. Tada's revolutionary platform, with its patented Digital Duplicate () Technology, continuously integrates data, people, and?processes to deliver real-time visibility, orchestration, and collaboration across the entire supply chain ecosystem.?Tada unleashes the magic of Data at unparalleled speed and scale, allowing our customers to connect data silos within their own and their partner enterprises to create a unique data fabric and persona based command center to increase revenue, and drive efficiency.??Our system operates mission critical solutions for some of the most complex Fortune 100 companies' supply chains in manufacturing, healthcare and insurance. See more details at www.tadanow.com .

