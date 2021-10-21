ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.: ZEN Graphene Solutions to Present at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company") (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, nanotechnology company focused on next-gen healthcare solutions, announces today that Chief Executive Officer, Greg Fenton will present a corporate overview at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually on October 27 - 28, 2021.

Mr. Fenton will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, October 27 at 3:00 PM ET.

Mr. Fenton will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Register for the conference HERE

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a nanotechnology company developing and commercializing next-gen healthcare solutions in the areas of prevention, detection and treatment. ZEN is currently focused on commercializing ZENGuardTM, a patent-pending coating with 99% antimicrobial activity, including against COVID-19, and the potential to use similar compounds as pharmaceutical products against infectious diseases. The company also has an exclusive agreement to be the global commercializing partner for a newly developed, highly scalable, aptamer-based rapid pathogen detection technology.

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com.

