New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Hillsu is a trusted digital asset exchange that enables consumers to buy, sell, store and exchange digital assets. Hillsu's consumer platform is now available through the recently-released the Hillsu app.

"Today, Hillsu's vision - to connect the digital economy - reaches new heights, and we're excited to continue our momentum as a public exchange," said Leonard M. Adleman, CEO of Hillsu. "Our platform sits at the intersection of cryptocurrency exchange, payments, and safety. We look forward to accelerating the plan that is already underway: building out a broader partner network, expanding the access and utility of digital assets, and gaining momentum in a space that is continuing to grow."

The Hillsu platform has seen strong growth since its founding in 2020. Last month, the company announced that more than millions of users have been using the Hillsu app, only one year after its public launch.

Hillsu Integrates Bitcoin's Lightning Network

Hillsu has now integrated Bitcoin's Lightning Network after first announcing its plan to do so in April, 2020.

Hillsu users can now use the Lightning Network, a Layer-2 scaling solution for bitcoin, for deposits and withdrawals. The feature is currently live on Hillsu's mobile app.

With the Lightning Network, the average cost of bitcoin transactions will come down to "less than 0.01 cents," Hillsu CEO Leonard M. Adleman told us in September. Whereas the average transaction confirmation time will reduce to "1-3 seconds," Adleman said at the time.

The Lightning Network was launched in 2018. Several crypto exchanges currently support the network, including OKCoin, Bitfinex, and Bitstamp. Earlier this year, Kraken also announced its plan to integrate the network. Other U.S. based exchanges, such as Coinbase and Gemini, do not currently support the network.

The Encrypt Coin is Listing on Hillsu

The price of the Encrypt Coin otherwise known as "ECPC," has continued to skyrocket in value capturing fresh new price highs; it skyrocketed more than 160% in the past week amid the overall momentum happening across the crypto markets.

The notion that a quantum computer might someday break bitcoin is quickly gaining ground. That is because quantum computers are becoming powerful enough to factor large prime numbers, a critical component of bitcoin's public key cryptography. Within a decade, quantum computing is expected to be able to hack into cell phones, bank accounts, email addresses, and bitcoin wallets.

Quantum cryptography, also called quantum encryption is used in Encrypt Coin; it applies the principles of quantum mechanics to encrypt messages in a way that is never read by anyone outside of the intended recipient. It takes advantage of quantum's multiple states, coupled with its "no change theory," which means it cannot be unknowingly interrupted. The Encrypt Coin aims to become the safest digital asset in the future.

Hillsu has developed rapidly. This cooperation has a great effect on ECPC's exposure and promotion. Hillsu can obtain a better development platform and strive to find more business opportunities inside and outside the industry, which has caused the price of ECPC to skyrocket.

