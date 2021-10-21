DJ One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

One Heritage Group plc: Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM 21-Oct-2021

21 October 2021

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the "Company" or "One Heritage")

Posting of Accounts and Notice of AGM

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North West of England, is pleased to announce that that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 and Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.oneheritageplc.com). The AGM will be held at the offices of Shakespeare Martineau LLP, 6th Floor, 60 Gracechurch Street, London, EC3V 0HR on Friday 19th November 2021 at 11.30am.

Shareholders should read the Notice of AGM for further details of arrangements for attendance at the AGM and voting.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Luke Piggin

Finance Director

Email: luke.piggin@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About One Heritage Group

One Heritage Group is a property development and management company, focusing on the residential sector primarily in the North West and acting as its own principal or development manager on behalf of third-party investors for both development and refurbishment activities. The Company also provides letting and property and facilities management services for these products.

One Heritage Group comprises a team of dedicated and experienced professionals with a proven track record in property development, investment and management. In 2020, One Heritage Group plc became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on Co-living.

The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/

