Off-grid energy distributor improves efficiency, sustainability and lowers costs with real-time asset monitoring

SHV Energy and Sigfox are rolling out a global LPG tank level monitoring solution. The implementation has started in France, Belgium and Germany and is already generating lower carbon emissions and improved customer satisfaction. Over the next three years, 50,000 units will be rolled out worldwide. Sigfox's IoT (Internet of Things) asset monitoring capability enables SHV Energy to reduce the cost of tank level monitoring, while increasing efficiency and productivity.

SHV Energy LPG tank (Photo: Sigfox)

SHV Energy, a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG, LNG, biofuels and renewables, with 30 million customers in 25 countries and 16,700 employees, selected to work with Sigfox, a world's leading IoT communication service provider and 0G network pioneer.

SHV Energy set-up a Telemetry Centre of Excellence and used Sigfox' solutions and partner Aton SB S.p.A to deliver a homogeneous, global solution for tank level monitoring that provides sophisticated data analytics, and connected smart devices for daily tank level readings. SHV Energy can now optimize delivery routes and schedules, and has improved sustainability by reducing the firm's carbon footprint.

Additionally, the Sigfox-based solution is considerably more cost-effective than cellular alternatives. Savings stem from low-cost components, no SIM cards, and modest connectivity costs.

"Data collection is critical to the success of our business. Our efforts to streamline this process have been boosted tremendously through the Sigfox solution. We are now able to gather information at an extremely low-cost point, and this enables the wider scale rollout of a homogeneous tank monitoring system across the globe. Sigfox has exceeded our expectations. Its network and technology partners will help to meet our strategic objectives of harnessing the power of telemetry to the fullest," explains Simon Gilchrist, Global Programme Lead, SHV Energy

"The global Sigfox 0G network has delivered once again when it comes to providing connectivity solutions that offer a direct environmental benefit. Across multiple territories, and with the support of our Sigfox Operators, our solution for SHV Energy is helping to lower CO2 emissions as remote tank level monitoring ultimately reduces the number of overall site visits and eliminates unnecessary visits," adds Ian Terblanche, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Sigfox.

About SHV Energy

SHV Energy is a leading global distributor of off-grid energy such as LPG and LNG and is active in the area of sustainable fuels and renewable energy solutions.

SHV Energy is a wholly owned subsidiary of SHV, a family-owned multinational, and consists of a group of specialised energy companies. Our brands include Calor, Ipragaz, Liquigas, Primagaz and Supergasbras a.o. With these companies, we provide decentralised, low-carbon and clean energy solutions to 30 million business and residential customers off the energy grid.

About Sigfox

Sigfox is a world's leading IoT (Internet of Things) communication service provider and 0G network pioneer. Sigfox offers a unique combination of ultra-low cost and ultra-low power solutions enabled by a single global network, owned and operated by 75 Sigfox Operators, enabling businesses to gain visibility and track their assets worldwide. With more than 19 million connected devices and 75 million messages sent a day, Sigfox helps its customers to extract data at the lowest cost of production and accelerate their digital transformation in key areas such as asset tracking and monitoring.

ISO 9001 certified and supported by a strong partner ecosystem, Sigfox was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Labège, France, with offices in Boston, Dallas, Dubai, Madrid, Paris, Sao Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo.

About Aton

https://www.aton.com/en/

