Globalbeauty retail group Sephora announced today that they will partner with RELEX Solutions, provider of unified retail planning solutions, to improve their demand forecasting and automated replenishment. A world leader in luxury goods, Sephora operates more than 2,500 stores in 35 countries as well as 36 e-commerce websites.

RELEX's flexible, AI-driven forecasting and replenishment solution will improve Sephora's inventory turnover and reduce the risk of obsolescence while increasing product availability for their end customers. The RELEX solution will also enable Sephora to improve their management of promotions, slow-moving products, new product introductions, and product ramp-downs.

"We are delighted to welcome Sephora, such a globally well-known and recognizable company, amongst our customers," said Bertrand Henry, Senior Sales Account Executive at RELEX Solutions. "We are excited to start proving how the flexibility of our AI-based solution can help Sephora master optimization, even as they continue to expand."

"We are honored by the trust Sephora has placed in us as the chosen partner for their journey towards globally integrated and optimized supply chain management," says Franck Westrelin, VP Sales Southern Europe MENA at RELEX Solutions. "We look forward to setting out on that journey together and helping them achieve their goals."

About RELEX Solutions

RELEX Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge retail optimization software that's built for the age of Living Retail, where change is the only constant. We help retailers adapt to every future, faster.

Our cloud-native Living Retail Platform delivers pragmatic AI across all retail functions and at retail scale, eradicating siloes, rigidities and inefficiencies along the way. We offer a fast lane to value that builds from a foundation of radically improved demand forecasting and supply chain optimization. Our customers leverage this enhanced supply chain visibility into exponential benefits optimizing their space, allocation, workforce, promotion, and markdown strategies, all within our unified platform.

Today, RELEX is a hyper-growth company with 250+ customers who love us ask any of them for a frank and independent assessment of our team and solutions. RELEX is trusted by leading brands including AutoZone, PetSmart, The Vitamin Shoppe, Big Lots, and Thrive Market, and has offices across North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

Go to relexsolutions.com for more.

About Sephora

Sephora is a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products. Featuring nearly 3,000 brands, along with its own private label, Sephora Collection, Sephora offers beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, body, fragrance, nail color, beauty tools, body lotions and haircare. The company was founded in Limoges in 1970 and is currently based in Paris. Sephora is owned by LVMH as of 1997. Sephora has expanded in 35 countries counting more than 2.500 stores and has widely embraced the ecommerce the omnichannel evolution. In 2010, Women's Wear Daily named Sephora the specialty retailer of the year.

In March 2018, FastCompany named Sephora to the number 36 spot (of 50) on their list of "World's Most Innovative Companies", citing its expanded offering of broadly diverse and inclusive product lines like Fenty Beauty.

