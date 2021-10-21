Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2021 | 16:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Hilbert Group AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (541/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Hilbert Group AB, company registration
number 559105-2948, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing
requirements. 

Provided that Hilbert Group AB, applies for admission to trading of its
equities on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be October 27, 2021. 



Hilbert Group AB has 36,500,000 B-shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               HILB B         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 40,300,000       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016278154      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             239023         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559105-2948       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:        HILB TO1                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of     10,700,000                      
 warrants to be listed:                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:          SEK 15 during the period 1              
             October 2021 - 31 October 2022. SEK 20 during the   
              period 1 November 2022 - 31 October 2024.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription period:   1 October 2021 - 31 October 2022. 1 November 2022 - 31
              October 2024.                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:     October 29, 2024                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:        SE0016798300                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:        1                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:      239033                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:      First North STO/8                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:     MiFID II tick size table               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code         SSME                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:     SEK                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name        
--------------------------
50  Industrials     
--------------------------
5020 Industrial Goods and
   Services      
--------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission on 08-684 211 09.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
