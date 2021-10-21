Minto to Launch Staking on October 21, 2021

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Minto is the project that allows users to get rewards in bitcoin by staking BTCMT tokens. The Minto team is pleased to announce the long-awaited launch of BTCMT staking.

Staking allows you to earn passive income daily. By staking BTCMT you will receive daily rewards in HECO network bitcoins. Minto staking has all the advantages of both mining and yield farming, but does not require the purchase of expensive equipment, or the need to send two different DeFi tokens to the liquidity pool.

You can immediately withdraw the farmed bitcoins received as a reward to your wallet or convert them on the Huobi Global exchange to the coins you prefer to keep your savings in.

You can earn up to 236% annually by BTCMT staking, starting on October 21, 2021 at 6:00 AM (UTC).

It means you can earn over 500% annually with a twofold market growth, and even if the market falls by 70% in a year, you will break even!

Minto offers a convenient algorithm for staking tokens directly on the site. Go to the staking page and use the guide. You can also view statistics on the website and the amount of your rewards in real time!

Don't miss the presale at a discounted price of $1.50, because after that BTCMT will be priced at least at $1.72, and is likely to soar after the stock listing.

You can find our presentation, roadmap, whitepaper, friendly community and more info about us here:

Official MINTO (BTCMT) web site: Minto.finance

Check out our hashrate: https://pool.huobi.com/pow/miners'signature=01834c444c9944ad8ade4cfea1a0f698

Here is our amazing data center: https://rtsp.me/embed/Y7FAt7aF/

Pre-sale is available here: https://minto.finance/presale

Guide on how to participate: https://medium.com/@btcmtofficial/a-guide-on-how-to-take-part-in-the-btcmt-presale-99874cf710d3

Join us on Telegram.

Discover new revenue opportunities offered by the development of DeFi technologies!

Join Minto!

Annie Clain

Outreach Manager Minto

Contact@blockchainprbuzz.com

Sincerely, Minto team.

SOURCE: Minto

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669111/Minto-to-Launch-Staking-on-October-21-2021