Auckland, New Zealand--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Call of Crypto, the latest NFT Play to Earn games, allows gamers to experience life as soldiers in the second world war.

Call of Crypto is the first-ever earning Role Playing Game (RPG) with the context of World War II. The game was created using engaging content based on historical evidence allowing players to relive and appreciate one of the darkest times in human history.

Call of Crypto, developed on the Binance Smart Chain, has a friendly interface and accommodates different characters and styles. The game is built on a web application, suitable for any configuration allowing both professional and experienced games development teams to navigate the game easily. The game is built on the principles of fairness and transparency, allowing players to create a strong community.

Notably, the team behind the project decided to use their many years of experience to create the most meticulous and professional gaming platform in the market. Call of Crypto explains in their whitepaper:

"We believe in the open future of the blockchain gaming market. A future where people can spend their days having fun, playing the games they enjoy, and generating economic benefits."

The gaming platform allows players to earn while playing their favorite game. The game rewards players for completing in-game daily quests. Note that the request can be found in the different levels within the games and offer different rewards. The game also rewards players for their weekly and monthly leadership boards, with top players getting the most rewards. Players can also get rewards for trading game items in the Call of Crypto NFT marketplace.

Notably, the Call of Crypto will be rewarding players with its native token, the $COC token. There are currently 20 million $COC tokens, of which 8.4 million tokens have been allocated for the reward system.

To play in the game, players need to choose a character. The game has a Character class system that requires a player to choose one character from the six available countries at the beginning of the game. A player can choose to be a soldier from America, Russia, England, France or China. However, the gamers playing the enemies will have to choose from fascist side countries, including Germany, Italy, and Japan. Notably, the player will be required to buy character boxes or the characters at the NFT marketplace in the games.

Before entering the battlefield, each character begins with 200 stamina and has 20 health enough to compete in five battles a day. The player will spend a nominal BNB gas fee to engage in combat against the selected enemy. The game then outputs the results of the fight and writes the results to the blockchain.

Call to Crypto is currently holding a whitelisting process for its presale scheduled for October 26, 2021, at 13:00 UTC. All interested parties have until 1:00 A.M UTC, October 25, 2021, to fill out the whitelisting form. In the coming days, the community should expect Listing of Call to Crypto on Pancakeswap and Official release-Game Version 1.1, release all the game features, and launch the game on Android and iOS devices, among many more developments.

