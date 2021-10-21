USA News Group: Growing Wave of Plant-Based Protein Products Potentially Making Beef Industry 'Nervous'

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group - New data is projecting that the global plant protein market could hit $162 billion by 2030, in a wave of momentum that's allegedly making the beef industry "nervous", according to think tank Faunalytics. The market continues to receive new plant-based protein options from retail through to restaurants, with a growing number of products being offered from newly-IPO'd Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA),Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and available at giant locations such as WalMart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), and Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Creators of nutritious plant-based, allergen-free food products, Nepra Foods (CSE:NPRA), recently announced the launch of its line of PROPASTATM meals-the first Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) product offering from Nepra, utilizing the company's proprietary plant-based analogues and pasta.

Their proprietary plant-based protein products come from a newly public company led by key members of the team that grew Udi's Gluten Free Foods brand up to its eventual US$125 million sale to what is now, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

"The current market offerings of allergen-free, ready-to-eat convenience meals with plant-based meat analogues and dairy-free cheeses are extremely limited and, frankly, aren't the best tasting," commented David Wood, CEO of Nepra Foods. "Our PROPASTA TM meals are uncompromisingly tasty and offer substantially more plant-based protein complete with all 20 amino acids and balanced healthy fats. In addition, our unique formulations contain dramatically fewer carbohydrates and a lot less sodium. We are expeditiously working on optimizing production of PROPASTA TM using a combination of internal production capacity and co-manufacturers and anticipate launching the product with US retailers in early 2022."

The PROPASTA TM line of ready-to-eat frozen dinners contain Nepra's proprietary pasta, meat analogues, and cheeses high in plant-based protein and low in carbohydrates, representing genuinely healthy eating.

Nepra's approach targets two segments of American grocery shoppers, not often focusing on plant-based alternatives, which MRI-Simmons Research calls "convenience and ease" and "variety on a budget."

While many of the newest plant-protein meat substitutes on the market right now rely on pea protein, Nepra's alternative is made from hemp, and called THPTM (Textured Hemp Protein).

The company's plant-based food offerings now currently include frozen meals, plant-based dairy, salty snacks, and meat alternatives that are high in protein and fiber, lower in carbohydrates, and nutritious.

The response has been quite positive, as Nepra's revenues have grown over 100% year-over-year, and it's currently targeting to hit US$6-8 million in revenues this year.

Beyond the $162 billion by 2030 projection mentioned above, Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was named by the FAIRR Initiative, an investor network supported by more than 100 investors with combined assets of nearly $18 trillion, as a "pioneer" and the top-ranked US company on sustainable protein research and innovation.

"We recognize the importance that plant-based proteins play in building climate-smart future food systems," said Katya Hantel, senior director of sustainability at Conagra Brands. "As an industry leader in plant-based protein innovation, we are well positioned to meet the needs of investors, customers, and consumers who are calling for more sustainable foods."

Conagra has launched an ambitious, science-based climate change target to reduce the carbon intensity of Conagra-sourced goods and services by 20% by 2030, complimenting efforts to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas emissions of owned manufacturing operations by 25% over the same timeframe.

In the United States, Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) recently worked with McDonald's to test launch its jointly-developed McPlant meatless burger on US menus.

"Eight McDonald's restaurants across the U.S. will be testing the McPlant for a limited time starting Nov. 3 while supplies last," said McDonald's in a company statement. The test locations are spread out among seven cities and four states and are El Segundo and Manhattan Beach, California; Cedar Falls, Iowa; Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Irving and Carrollton, Texas.

Another major fast-food chain test-driving a new plant-based meat option is Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The new "Cravetarian" menu featuring "boldly seasoned plant-based protein" for vegetarians will be debuting in the Detroit market through November 10th, at select metro Detroit locations.

This new range of menu offerings will include plant-based Taco Bell favorites such as the Nachos BellGrande, Burrito Supreme, Crunchwrap Supreme, and Crunchy Taco Supreme-all with a plant-based protein meat alternative beyond the company's typical refried and black bean offerings.

"Taco Bell has always been a go-to spot for vegans and vegetarians, with plant-based menu items having a prominent place on our menu for years," a Taco Bell spokesperson told VegNews. "We've long been committed to offering food for all, meaning that we strive to ensure more people, no matter their lifestyle, can enjoy the craveable flavors of Taco Bell. That's why we are constantly innovating, listening to our fans, and analyzing menu test results-in the plant-based space and beyond."

WalMart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) recently expanded its availability of options, working with Greenleaf Foods, SPC, owners of leading plant-based brands Lightlife and Field Roast to expand distribution to include plant-based burgers, breakfast links and patties in Walmart's breakfast meat section.

This is the first time that Walmart will offer a plant-based option in the refrigerated breakfast meat section, while the Lightlife plant-based burger will be available in the frozen aisle.

"Flexitarian consumers continue to drive growth in the plant-based category, and we're excited to expand our partnership with Walmart to make delicious, simple plant-based products even more accessible," said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods, SPC. "As we celebrated in our newest brand campaign, our Plant-Based Burger and breakfast items are part of Lightlife's commitment to providing people with plant-based options that taste great and are made with cleaner, more recognizable ingredients."

In the U.S. Greenleaf Foods, SPC is a wholly owned, independent subsidiary of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (MFI).

For more information, please visit: https://usanewsgroup.com/2021/09/05/the-plant-based-food-revolution-is-here/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://USAnewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

DISCLAIMER:

Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Nepra Foods. advertising and digital media from USA News Group ("the Company"). There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Nepra Foods, and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Nepra Foods, which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Nepra Foods at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles.

While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

Media Contact e-mail:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611