Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Pagero Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (542/21)

On request of Pagero Group AB (publ), company registration number 559189-9173, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 22, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that Pagero Group AB (publ), meets the requirements in 2.3.1(a) (share distribution) and 2.3.2 (working capital) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. Shares Short name: PAGERO ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 154,222,263 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016830517 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236982 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559189-9173 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------- 10 Technology ---------------- 1010 Technology ---------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 22, 2021 up to and including October 25, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 23-24 and page 100 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.