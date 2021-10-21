Energy consultancy DNV was tasked by module manufacturing giant Longi Solar with comparing the balance of systems costs between modules utilizing 182mm and 210mm wafers, based on a 3.7 MW project in three different layouts. The results reveal a slim cost advantage for the smaller of the two, based on both fixed tilt and tracker systems.The introduction of new wafer formats has driven a rapid increase in both the size and power rating of modules, and significant variations between the products on the market have created challenges for component designers, and left system designers scratching their ...

