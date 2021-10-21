Poko Innovations Inc: Poko Innovations, Inc. Attends White Label World Expo Germany

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities laws.

Company Will Exhibit at Balance Festival in London in November

LONDON, UK and BELFAST, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / (CSE:POKO) Poko Innovations, Inc. (formerly Brunswick Resources), an award-winning international UK based CBD and fintech company, is pleased to announce its recent attendance at the White Label Expo in Frankfurt, Germany. The event, the first the company has attended because of COVID restrictions, is an important expo for POKO, as it brings thousands of online sellers, suppliers and buyers from across the globe together for a full two-day event. White Label Expo and similar events are, with the relaxation of COVID restrictions, a core component of POKO's EU and UK growth strategy for is white label service, Cannmed , its luxury skincare brand, Poko , and its lifestyle brand, Canndid .

"The Poko Group is extremely excited to see Europe opening back up again, having had a huge amount of opportunities to sign distribution deals closed off during the bigger part of COVID this last year and half," said Justine O'Hanlon, COO and Co-Founder of POKO. "We're looking forward to attending upcoming expos and events across the UK and Europe over the next six months and bringing our products to these crucial markets, where demand for CBD products of the highest quality continues to grow."

At White Label Expo POKO presented its white-labelling platform to a wide audience from all over Europe. The expo was the perfect opportunity for POKO to showcase more than 1000 SKUs to motivated buyers looking to expand their lines or bring new brands to the market. Cannmed's white label range includes:

CBD Edibles: soft gel capsules, gummies and a variety of flavoured tinctures

CBD Beverages: teas, coffees and hot chocolate

Skincare: full range of natural "kind to skin" skincare products made with organic ingredients

Supplements: vitamins and natural supplements to aid with recovery, sleep, gut health, menopause and more



"Cannmed got a great reception at the White Label Expo last week, and we're diligently working through all the contacts we've made to make sure we can help them in the right way," said David Hughes, CEO of POKO. "Of particular interest amongst attendees and exhibitors was Canndid's new CBD Pouches range, with many attendees excited to see a new kind of CBD product and learn what sets it apart. We saw a huge amount of interest in white labelling from German, French and UK based companies, and we expect this interest to increase as we approach Christmas."

To learn more about Cannmed products, visit the Cannmed website, www.cannmedproducts.com .

Upcoming EU and UK Events

Poko Innovations will be attending Balance Festival in London from November 12 until November 14. Balance Festival is one of the preeminent wellness expos in the UK and features chefs, trainers, yoga instructors and vendors selling a wide range of products for healthy lifestyles. POKO will showcase Poko and Canndid at this event.



"Balance Festival is an event I feel really resonates with Poko Skincare as a brand, and with the individuals who use Poko," said Ms. O'Hanlon, "particularly as its vision of 'achieving a better self' is what the CBD industry is really about. Poko was created out of a love for natural ingredients and desire to find skincare products providing better results. We've got a lot of remarkable things planned for our stand at Balance Festival, and we can't wait to meet likeminded individuals and give them a chance to experience Poko."

Poko will also be exhibiting Cannmed at the World White Label Expo in London, March 2-3rd 2022. With over 7,000 visitors expected to attend, this event, one of Europe's largest online white label supply expos , brings visitors, guest speakers and decision makers together for the best in white label products from around the world.

POKO will update its website regarding upcoming exhibitions and events the company will attend.

Poko comprises four segments:

Consumer Brands

Poko is the group's flagship award winning brand, a natural skin care company harnessing the power of CBD to transform skin care by combining an innovative cannabidiol formula with tried-and-tested "skin-loving" ingredients; Poko's products come in different luxury ranges for several types of skin issues, including aging, acne, blemishes and dry skin. www.pokocbd.co.uk

Canndid is a CBD brand which brings fun, affordable and easy to use CBD products to the market that taste great, are compact and easy to take anywhere and are smoke, vapour and device free. Its aim is to provide customers with products that aid stress and pain relief, as well as anxiety management and improved recovery times. www.canndid.co.uk

Fintech Platform

Lumipay is an easily integrated payment platform gateway service approved for high-risk industries and currently focused on the CBD industry; the platform is expanding into other e-commerce sectors. Lumipay has the benefit of multiple acquiring bank contracts www.lumi-pay.com

News and Media Sites

The Extract is a B2B news and media site covering changes and events in the industry, with an audience in the UK and the USA. Poko is working to build an audience for The Extract in the EU to provide lead generation to Poko Group's other assets and provide extensive market data on the needs and wants of our buyers. www.theextract.co.uk

Candid Magazine, a B2C culture magazine, is part of Poko's marketing media operation. Candid's audience is the avid CBD and cannabis user in Canada and the USA; the magazine covers lifestyle-focused products, lead generation, CBD news and events. Poko has begun marketing the magazine in the EU and UK. www.candidmagazine.com

White Labelling Service

Cannmed Products brings together several vetted, compliant CBD manufacturing companies and provides UK start-ups and established businesses moving into CBD a one stop, trustworthy shop for product creation, consultation on raw materials, white labelling and CBD isolate. Having already applied for its Novel Food license, Cannmed is a serious player in the UK market. www.cannmedproducts.com

Poko also has several new websites and related business activities under development and expects to launch them in 2022.

About The Poko Group, Ltd

The Poko Group is a collection of CBD focused companies that bring innovative, inspiring solutions to the CBD industry through the company's leading platforms which, when working together, form a complete ecosystem.

The Poko Group has is an award-winning UK CBD company that has developed a unique business model comprising complete "turnkey solutions," including fintech payment processing and white label opportunities. Poko plans to export its signature products to the EU and the USA. For more information, please visit https://www.pokogroup.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise, include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. These statements, involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially impact the matters discussed, herein for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the company, including, but not limited to, the company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company's business, operations and the economy in general, and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update, or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

