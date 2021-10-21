Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Jerome Dwight, President of Brane Inc. ("Brane"), a leading independent cryptocurrency custody solutions provider, will be a keynote speaker and panelist at the 2021 Canada FinTech Forum, taking place virtually on October 27-29.

Mr. Dwight is a former Chief Executive Officer of Canadian operations for Bank of New York Mellon, the world's largest custodian bank, and former Global Market Head for Royal Bank of Canada's International Wealth Management, Corporate, and Institutional businesses - where he oversaw RBC's rapid global expansion across Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

In his remarks, Mr. Dwight will explain why independent custody is a critical missing component in the Canadian crypto ecosystem.

He will explain the pressing danger of a significant exchange collapse like those of QuadrigaCX and Mt. Gox, with damaging losses for crypto investors, unless independent custody without conflicts of interest is solidified as a pillar of the cryptocurrency market.

"It's urgent that all market participants including policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions work together to create a sound regulatory environment and a resilient market ecosystem that will protect investors in cryptocurrencies and enable everyone to benefit from the economic opportunity of the world's new asset class," said Mr. Dwight. "With our cutting-edge technology, regulatory-first posture, strong leadership team, and commitment to independence, Brane will play a key role in bringing credibility, confidence, and security to the new financial services ecosystem. I look forward to sharing our perspective with participants across Canada and around the world at the Canada FinTech Forum."

The annual Canada FinTech Forum, an initiative of Finance Montreal, is an international gathering that showcases new global trends in fintech, new applications of technology for the financial industry, and growing fintech start-ups like Brane.

Other featured speakers at the Canada FinTech Forum include leaders from ATB Financial, RBC, BMO Financial Group, National Bank of Canada, Desjardins Group, BNP Paribas, IBM, Portage Ventures, Questrade, Wealthsimple, and the Bank of Canada.

Mr. Dwight will open the program at 12:00 PM EDT on Friday, October 29th. Registration for the Canada FinTech Forum is available at www.forumfintechcanada.com.

For more information

Emile Scheffel

emile@brane.ca

(343) 961-3318

About Brane:

Founded in 2017, Brane Inc. is an independent, carbon neutral, Canadian crypto custody service provider helping institutional clients unlock the opportunities of blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its core digital asset custody technology, is third-party certified to stringent global standards including ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 27017, and NIST CSF Tier 4, and insured against theft and crime.

