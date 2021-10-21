DGAP-News: Multitude SE / Key word(s): Bond

21.10.2021 / 18:00

Listing prospectus for Multitude's EUR 50 million capital notes available; listing application submitted



Multitude SE ("Multitude" or the "Company") announced on 10 June 2021 that it considered the issuance of subordinated perpetual floating rate callable capital notes (ISIN: NO0011037327) (the "Capital Notes"). Capital Notes in the amount of EUR 50 million were issued on 5 July 2021.



The Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FIN-FSA") has on 20 October 2021 approved the listing prospectus of the Capital Notes (the "Prospectus") and the FIN-FSA has on 21 October 2021, at the request of the Company, notified Finansinspektionen, the competent authority of Sweden, with a certificate of approval attesting that the Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the prospectus regulation.



The Prospectus is available in English together with a Swedish translation on the Company's website at https://www.multitude.com/investors/bonds/multitude-se-2021.



The Company has today submitted an application for the Capital Notes to be admitted to trading on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm Aktiebolag. Trading on the Capital Notes is expected to commence on or about 27 October 2021.



About Multitude SE:



Multitude is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Multitude has expanded to operate across Europe, South and North America, Australia and Asia.



As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Multitude is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. The Group has approximately 467,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank or Wallet account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 June 2021).



Multitude SE is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.multitude.com.



Contacts:



IR@ferratum.com



https://www.multitude.com/investors/ir-contact



Disclaimer



This release is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to purchase or sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell with respect to any securities of Multitude. The distribution of this release and the related material concerning the issuance and listing of the Capital Notes may, in certain jurisdictions, be restricted by law. No actions have been taken to register or qualify the Capital Notes, or otherwise to permit a public offering of the Capital Notes, in any jurisdiction. Any offering material or documentation related to the Capital Notes may be received only in compliance with applicable exemptions or restrictions. Persons into whose possession this release or any such offering material or documentation may come are required to inform themselves of and observe all such restrictions. This release and any such offering material or documentation may not be distributed or published in any country or jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction or would require actions under the laws of a state or jurisdiction. In particular this release and any such offering material or documentation may not be distributed in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which it would not be permissible to offer the Capital Notes and this release and any related material concerning the issuance of the Capital Notes may not be sent to any person in the before mentioned jurisdictions. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or tender, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any of Multitude's securities, including the Capital Notes, to any person in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale or tender would be unlawful. Multitude nor its representatives accept any legal responsibility for any violation by any person, whether or not the persons contemplating investing in or divesting Multitude's securities, including the Capital Notes, are aware of such restrictions.



The Capital Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended, the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. The Capital Notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred directly or indirectly within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.



The information provided in this release and any offer materials relating to the Capital Notes is addressed to and directed only at persons in the United Kingdom in circumstances where provisions of section 21(1) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended, do not apply and are solely directed at persons in the United Kingdom who (a) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (b) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or other persons to whom they may be lawfully communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This release is directed only at relevant persons and any person who is not a relevant person must not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.



