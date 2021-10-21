14 original presentations describing improvements in patient-centered outcomes, symptoms over time, as well as patient and healthcare professional preferences and treatment experiences with mdc-IRM will be communicated by MedinCell's partner Teva Pharmaceuticals.

mdc-IRM [Teva's codename: TV46000], a subcutaneous risperidone injectable suspension for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia, is the most advanced investigational product based on MedinCell's (Paris:MEDCL) BEPO technology.

Ongoing New Drug Application review by FDA could lead to mdc-IRM commercialization as early as 2022 by Teva in the U.S., provided marketing authorization. MedinCell is eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

"The presentation by Teva of the Pivotal Phase 3 data will provide comprehensive insights into the potential of mdc-IRM for the treatment of schizophrenia, said Christophe Douat, CEO of MedinCell. The findings should confirm the power of our long-acting injectable technology that enables us to develop a growing portfolio of breakthrough innovative treatments."

About MedinCell

MedinCell is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO technology with active ingredients already known and marketed. Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, MedinCell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, i.e. compliance with medical prescriptions, and to a significant reduction in the quantity of medication required as part of a one-off or chronic treatment. The BEPO technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable. Based in Montpellier, MedinCell currently employs more than 140 people representing over 25 different nationalities.

