Donnerstag, 21.10.2021
Triangle IPO eröffnet mögliche 900 Mio. CAD Bewertung für Halo Collective
WKN: A2JMK3 ISIN: FR0013331212 Ticker-Symbol: RFV 
Frankfurt
20.10.21
08:05 Uhr
13,150 Euro
+0,150
+1,15 %
21.10.2021 | 18:12
DONTNOD ENTERTAINMENT: AVAILABILITY OF THE HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT 2021

October 21, 2021. - DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates, develops and publishes video games, announces the publication and availability of its 2021 half-yearly financial report on its website: www.dontnod-bourse.com.

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is a French independent publisher and developer that creates video games in the narrative adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM, TELL ME WHYTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and role-playing (VAMPYRTM) genres. Each new game is an original creation offering a unique narrative experience and game mechanics, featuring strong, touching and engaging stories, shared with our players around the world. DONTNOD has a worldwide reputation and collaborates with lead publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, FOCUS Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom. As a studio and as a publisher, DONTNOD continues to evolve for its own productions but now also accompanies third-party studios on creations that resonate with its editorial vision (such as PortaPlay studio).

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: l2prYMpnl2idl3Bxk8lnbZJnm2xnlmWXbZfHlmVpY8fImGyUlWhiZpfIZnBimm5p
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-71593-cp-dontnod-mad-rfs-2021-uk.pdf

