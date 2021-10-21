Anzeige
Linedata Services: Revenue for the first 9 months of 2021: EUR113.7M

Linedata Services Linedata Services: Revenue for the first 9 months of 2021: EUR113.7M 21-Oct-2021 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Revenue for the first 9 months of 2021: EUR113.7M 

In EURM       9 months 2020 9 months 2021 Change Change at constant exchange rates 
ASSET MANAGEMENT 80.9     76.8     -5.2% -2.0% 
LENDING & LEASING 34.1     37.0     +8.3% +9.0% 
TOTAL LINEDATA  115.1     113.7     -1.2% +1.3%

Rounded, unaudited figures (EURM)

Neuilly-sur-Seine, 21 October 2021 - Linedata (LIN:FP) generated revenues of EUR113.7M for the first nine months of 2021, down 1.2% compared to the same period in 2020. At constant exchange rates, organic growth was +1.3% year-to-date.

The recurring share of total revenue remains at a very high level, standing at 81%. Non-recurring revenue increased by nearly EUR2M, mainly due to a sharp increase in consulting, which increased be 16.0% to EUR21.1M. This was due to many of our clients migrating to our new platforms.

Order bookings were EUR44.2M, up 27.7% compared to the previous period, driven by the uptake of our new product releases.

Performance analysis by segment:

Asset Management (Q1: EUR25.9M, -8.5%; Q2: EUR25.5M, -5.6%; Q3: EUR25.3M, -1.0%)

In the first nine months of the year, the Asset Management segment posted a limited decrease of 2% at constant exchange rates.

Software revenue was EUR62.8M (-5.6% on a like-for-like basis). Ongoing client migration to the new AMP platform continued over the period in line with expectations but could not offset the fall in activity previously reported with some large fund administrators.

The Services division accelerated its growth in Q3 (+21.2% in Q3, following an increase of +15.8% in H1 at constant exchange rates) driven by middle office co-sourcing and risk reporting. This increase in revenues applies to both Gravitas and QRMO.

Asset Management orders were EUR22.6M in the first 9 months, an increase of 17.9% compared to the same period of 2020.

Lending & Leasing (Q1: EUR11.9M, - 0.1%; EUR12.5M, +12.1%; Q3: EUR12.6M, +13.5%)

The Lending & Leasing segment posted organic revenue growth of 9.0% over the first nine months of 2021 and reached EUR37.0M. It benefited, in particular, from strong sales momentum with the new Linedata Ekip360 solution.

Customer migration projects have generated growth in consulting and customisation projects.

Year-to-date orders also rose to EUR21.6M, an increase of 39.7%.

Outlook

As stated in the group's first-half results press release, Linedata maintains its objective of achieving near-stable revenues in 2021.

Next announcement: 2021 annual revenues, 03 February 2022, after close of trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years' experience, 20 offices covering 50 countries throughout the world, 700 clients and 1,100 employees, Linedata combines technology and human input to provide asset management, insurance and lending professionals with global solutions. Linedata supports companies as they develop and bolsters the growth of its clients.

Linedata generated revenues of EUR161.0M in 2020. Linedata is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange Compartment B, FR0004156297-LIN - Reuters LDSV.PA - Bloomberg LIN:FP

www.linedata.com 

Cap Value 
Linedata 
              Financial communication 
Finance Department 
              Gilles Broquelet 
+33 (0)1 47 77 68 39 
              +33 (0)1 80 81 50 00 
infofinances@linedata.com 
              info@capvalue.fr 
 
              www.capvalue.fr

Regulatory filing PDF file File: pdf 

Language:    English 
Company:     Linedata Services 
         27 rue d'Orléans 
         92 200 Neuilly-sur-Seine 
         France 
Internet:    www.linedata.com 
ISIN:      FR0004156297 
Euronext Ticker: LIN 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1242680 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
1242680 21-Oct-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242680&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2021 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

