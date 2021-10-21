NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following adjustment in Svenska Handelsbanken (192/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Svenska Handelsbanken AB (SHBA) due to an extra distribution. For details regarding the re-calculation please see exchange notice 191/21. Adjusted series have received an "X" or "Y" in the series designation. Adjusted series also received new ISIN-codes and product IDs, which can be found in the attached files. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021504