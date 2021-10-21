Tego Cyber Inc.: Tego Cyber Announces Acceleration of Sales and Marketing Initiatives Following Recent Commercial Launch of Tego Guardian on the Splunk SIEM Platform

Expanding internal sales teams and launching new channel partner initiative

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the Company), an emerging developer of proactive cyber threat intelligence applications and solutions, today announces it has accelerated its sales and marketing activities following the recent successful launch of its Tego Guardian threat intelligence app.

The commercial sales strategy is focused on marketing to existing Splunk Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) users, since the Tego Guardian app seamlessly integrates with the Splunk SIEM platform. Tego plans to expand its dedicated inhouse sales team, specifically trained to market the Tego Guardian app to Fortune 2000 enterprises using the Splunk SIEM platform. The Company is also developing a channel partner initiative to foster meaningful, profitable relationships with leading cybersecurity consultants and solution providers. These channel partners will offer the Tego Guardian app as a value add in addition to the current services and solutions they offer to their existing Splunk SIEM clients. Most recently, the Company retained well-respected, industry expert Amy Looper and her firm, Relativity Sells, to assist in executing its go-to-market strategy and building long-term client relationships.

Shannon Wilkinson, CEO of Tego Cyber Inc., stated, "We are excited to announce this expanded sales and marketing initiative around the Tego Guardian app following our commercial launch on Splunk and the positive feedback we garnered during the pilot program. This was due to the Tego Guardian app's ability to provide an enterprise's cybersecurity team tools to analyze the threat data and immediately assess which threats need to be acted upon, thereby saving the enterprise time and money. A typical Splunk SIEM enterprise client spends in excess of $1 million on data analytics and cybersecurity, thereby making the addition of the Tego Guardian app cost effective and a good return on investment.

"We're also excited to launch our channel partner initiative. In addition to our recent collaboration with Relativity Sells, we are in advanced discussions with a number of highly reputable cybersecurity solution providers to incorporate our solution in their offering. We believe this channel partner program will enable us to rapidly scale the business, given their established relationships with many of our target customers. The initial sales strategy will focus on Splunk's existing client base. Splunk alone has an established user base of over 15,000 clients with most of them being larger organizations and is trusted by 90 of the Fortune 100. All of these Splunk clients are potential users of the Tego Guardian app. In addition to Splunk, we plan on developing future version of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other leading SIEM platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam and Google Chronical. The goal is to have a version of the Tego Guardian app available for 10 of the top SIEM platforms within the next two years."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

About Relativity Sells

Relativity Sells was founded in 2020 by Amy Looper. Over the past two decades Amy has led sales teams and individually contributed to over $50M of topline revenue for SAAS and cybersecurity companies. Her customer-centric sales approach minimizes gaps between marketing, sales, and customer experience to drive long term revenue for clients and enabled her to achieve #1 sales rep position for over 4 companies. At Relativity Sells, Amy brings her knowledge of cybersecurity and healthcare IT sales to innovative tech startups to teach technical founders how to accelerate revenue and maximize sales performance early on. For more information on Relativity Sell's Founder Sales Accelerator, Advisory, Sales Enablement or Coaching As A Service please visit www.relativitysells.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

