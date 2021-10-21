New investment with one of the longest established crypto mining companies

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2021) - Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. (CSE: HODL) (OTC Pink: KHRIF) ("Cypherpunk" or, the "Company"), a sector leader for cryptocurrency, privacy and cryptography focused investments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MineOn LLC, dba MiningStore, a large-scale hosted cryptocurrency miner.

Under the agreement signed on October 18th 2021, Cypherpunk has purchased 25 Bitmain S19J Pro miners (the "Equipment") for USD $300,000 which each produce 100 terahashes per second each, and has leased the Equipment to MiningStore, which will host and operate the machines in Iowa, USA for Cypherpunk pursuant to a managed mining and profit sharing agreement.

"Our focus of investing in cryptocurrency has now broadened to include mining," Tony Guoga, Cypherpunk CEO, stated. "This investment in cryptocurrency mining helps Cypherpunk diversify its investment portfolio and is intended to allow Cypherpunk to continue to accumulate cryptocurrency assets. Cypherpunk is in a position to be a supplier of Bitcoin (BTC) and not just a buyer."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the Company's expectation or belief regarding its ability to supply BTC and its investments. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward- looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

For further information contact:

Officer/Director Contact:

Daniel Cawrey

Chief Operating Officer

dan@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

Investor Relations Contact:

Veronika Oswald

Investor Relations

veronika@cypherpunkholdings.com

Office: 1-647-946-1300

