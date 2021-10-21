Team numbers will double by the end of the year, with ambitious recruitment goals throughout 2022

Today, FunPlus, the leading mobile game developer and publisher behind hit free-to-play titles State of Survival, King of Avalon, and Guns of Glory has announced plans for growth and talent acquisition at its publishing office in Barcelona, Spain. These growth ambitions will further reinforce the company's presence in Europe, in addition to its Global Headquarters in Switzerland.

Based in the center of the city, the FunPlus Barcelona office opened in late 2019 and has been gradually growing its team and scope over the past two years. It will continue to tap into the talented pool of technology and gaming professionals located in the Barcelona region to double the current team of 15 by the end of 2021. This growth will continue into 2022 as FunPlus seeks to build out its teams with a focus on growth marketing, community management and creative services.

The team is led by Enric Cabestany, General Manager, Barcelona office. Enric is a seasoned technology and digital media leader with more than 15 years of management and publishing experience. Having Joined FunPlus in Sept. 2019 to lead all western market operations, Enric has been responsible for building the publishing organization for the FunPlus group in Barcelona.

"Barcelona is a world-renowned center of excellence for talent in the mobile and video game space, and we are excited to position FunPlus at the heart of the action," said Cabestany. "As the team grows here we will have even more opportunities to expand the reach and impact of our games and further engage our communities."

Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus added, "FunPlus has seen remarkable team growth over the past year, particularly in leadership roles, and by focusing our search for a number of key publishing roles in Barcelona we're confident that we will be welcoming some of the best talent on the market. Over the past year our games have seen incredible success hitting major milestones, and we're ramping up to make sure those games, and others, continue to perform strongly in the coming years."

In 2021, State of Survival, the free-to-play strategy game available on iOS and Android celebrated an enormously successful first two years surpassing 100 million downloads, with King of Avalon and Guns of Glory also reaching major milestones with four-year and five-year anniversaries, respectively.

For more information on FunPlus, the Barcelona studio, and the entire FunPlus portfolio of games, visit http://www.FunPlus.com.

Find a link to assets here.

Link to open positions on LinkedIn

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world-class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland and with operations in China, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Russia, and the United States.

As an organization that fosters the best creative and diverse talent in the world, and employs 1,700 people, the company has developed and published games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, including State ?of Survival, King of Avalon and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games and Imagendary Studios, each with a focus on developing a unique brand of innovative games for global audiences. The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), ?one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005930/en/

Contacts:

BHI for FunPlus

Jamie King

jamie_king@bhimpact.com