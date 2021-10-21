Vision Surgery AI GmbH: MIT And Birkle IT AG Intend to Make the Digital Health Industry Safer and Smarter

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Jörn Halbauer and his company, birkle IT, were recently invited to a meeting in the Baltic States by the Ministers of Economics from those countries, as well as the President of the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce. There were a slew of factors in play here: To demonstrate the close ties to the Baltic economy, the event also honored the launch of a new start-up company, in which birkle IT, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Munich, and Charité Berlin are all main participants.

This is what Vision Surgery AI does with the help of artificial intelligence

Vision Surgery AI, is a pioneering new e-health start-up by Birkle IT with headquarters in Munich. During last week's press conference, Prof. Dr. Anna Frebel delivered her keynote address, and her topic was all about their ambitions and ideas.

The title of the presentation was "Next Level Society - Computing for a better world," which sounded quite philosophical. What Vision Surgery AI and its partners are trying to achieve is precisely that: a better, smarter world, especially in medicine. The partners include Ms. Frebel's department at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Technical University of Munich and the Charité Hospital in Berlin.

Using artificial intelligence to take medicine to the next level

When it comes to healthcare, the Covid19 pandemic has taught us one thing: we need new quality standards everywhere. As a result, Vision Surgery AI's primary goal is to enhance the surgical experience for patients. A camera-based monitoring system is employed to keep tabs on the entire operation using AI algorithms and approaches. The goal is to avoid any surgical mistakes at all costs, because that's what's in the patient's best interest.

This is where the work of Ms. Frebel is crucial. Astrophysics, her "favorite topic," is predicated on making the most accurate predictions possible about how systems will behave based on the facts and parameters currently available. As well as high-performance computer systems like an HPC cluster that are capable of performing millions of computational operations per second.

This is how Vision Surgery's AI algorithms look. To make the future of hospitals and other medical facilities better, AI's eHealth solution will be utilized. However, new technology approaches as well as new human resources are needed for this. For this, however, the search is on not only for new technical approaches, but also for new human resources. One part of this is support programs aimed specifically at women to enable them to take up suitable positions in the future. But that's not all, after all, it's also about searching for and finding suitable candidates, irrespective of gender, age, ancestry and other factors.

Vision Surgery AI breaks new ground

"Pose estimation" and "Object detection" are the AI-supported methods and approaches of Vision Surgery AI's specific features. A large number of cameras are used to "monitor" and "measure" the surgical patients and objects in both circumstances. Aim of both approaches is to use doctor's posture or instruments' position to make inferences about treatment progress and quality. Both scenarios make use of cutting-edge machine learning algorithms.

A new era for Birke IT with its startup Vision Surgery AI technology, responsible for meeting new challenges to satisfy the needs of artificial intelligence in the field of healthcare and more specifically in surgery. This cutting-edge technology will make surgeries safer and cheaper. The new Venture will bring the group's valuation to an unprecedented level. A first series A is scheduled for January 2022.

Contact

Vision Surgery AI GmbH

Leopoldstr. 16, 80802 Munich

Email: contact@vision-surgery.ai

Website: https://vision-surgery.ai/

SOURCE: Vision Surgery AI GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669146/MIT-And-Birkle-IT-AG-Intend-to-Make-the-Digital-Health-Industry-Safer-and-Smarter