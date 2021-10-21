Personalized video company Idomoo today announced the signing of two top 10 U.S. insurance carriers to its Next Generation Video Platform, joining four other carriers who signed earlier this year. These new deals follow Idomoo's award-winning work with Europe's largest insurance carrier, who also expanded its relationship with the company this year, committing to additional campaigns covering millions of customers.

The insurance industry is taking note of the increasingly digitized world. Many of today's leading insurers are now using Idomoo Personalized Video to effectively communicate with their customers, driving satisfaction and sales. Personalized Video insurance campaigns have resulted in a 30% boost in retention and an 8x lift in conversions.

This year, insurance providers such as 21st Century Insurance, Amica Mutual Insurance, Samaritan Ministries and Travelers all partnered with Idomoo to embrace Personalized Videos as part of their communications strategy. They join a client roster of more than 20 global insurance brands, including USAA, Zurich, Allianz, SelectHealth, AXA, Bupa, Liberty Mutual and AAA. The tech company also branched into new insurance verticals this year, ranging from pet insurance to healthcare sharing to professional liability coverage.

Personalized Video supports clear, 1:1 communication at every stage of the insurance customer journey, from acquisition to onboarding to retention. For example, when onboarding a client, a data-driven video can break down the details of that specific customer's policy, proactively answering the most common questions carriers face from policyholders. As a result, Idomoo Personalized Video has reduced staffing needs for call centers by 25%.

"We've always been actively involved in customer communications for the insurance industry, but we're excited to see so much growth this year," said Idomoo CRO Yaron Dishon. "Clients are exploring new uses for data-driven video, such as personalized quote follow-ups that have increased policies sold by as much as 40%."

About Idomoo

Idomoo pushes the limits of what video can do by harnessing the power of data to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Its fully open Next Generation Video platform renders cinematic quality videos at scale in up to 100x real time. This 1:1 digital communication is proven effective, sparking 8x conversions, 5x engagement and up to 7x ROI. Clients include global leaders like JP Morgan Chase, Google, USAA, Oracle and Ubisoft. For more information, visit www.idomoo.com.

